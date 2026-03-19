Influential Women Profiles Angela Herbaugh-CPTM: Executive Leader Driving Innovation and Impact in Security

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Bold Security Transformation Through Intelligence, Technology, and Proactive DeterrenceAngela Herbaugh-CPTM serves as Asset Protection & Risk Management Advisor at Global Guardian, bringing over a decade of experience in sales leadership, organizational development, and advanced security operations. Angela Herbaugh-CPTM has built a distinguished career in the security industry through strategic vision, a customer-centric approach, and an ability to transform complex operational challenges into sustainable business growth. With more than a decade of experience spanning sales leadership, organizational development, and advanced security operations, she has established a reputation for pairing innovative technology with practical, proactive security strategies.As Asset Protection & Risk Management Advisor at Global Guardian in Charleston, SC, she plays a key role in delivering cutting-edge solutions in active deterrence, remote guarding, and video verification – helping organizations stay ahead of threats in an increasingly complex environment. Her career has been defined by an ability to elevate teams, streamline operations, and cultivate strong client partnerships.Her leadership journey includes serving as President of Sales & Customer Success and holding multiple high-impact positions at ADT, where she led national training initiatives and drove substantial improvements in performance, productivity, and customer satisfaction across many channels of organizations. Colleagues describe her as a leader who blends strategic strength with deep empathy – someone who motivates others and creates an environment where people thrive.She credits her success to years of hard work, resilience, and an unwavering passion for the industry. As the demand for safety and security continues to grow, it has fueled her determination to overcome challenges and create opportunities for others. She proudly wears many hats—leading with purpose, advocating for veterans through suicide prevention and awareness, and never losing sight of the importance of family and self-care.Throughout her twenty-year career, she has witnessed the security industry’s transformation. Security has evolved from a passive function into an active, intelligence-driven force, opening doors to entirely new career paths that didn’t exist just a few years ago.A continuous learner, she holds a BBA from Baker University along with credentials including CPTM, Executive Education at the Yale School of Management, and a Leading Leadership Development Certificate. She is driven by an unwavering commitment to an industry built on protecting others – work she views as a calling that fuels her purpose every day.Her advice to young women entering the industry: believe in your abilities and back that belief with consistent action. Being a female leader in this industry isn’t a barrier — it’s an opportunity to lead real change. Women bring resilience, empathy, and a relentless passion to move the industry forward.Driven, innovative, and people-focused, she brings both technical expertise and genuine heart to every organization she leads – leaving a measurable impact on teams, clients, and the security industry.“Strong women in security don’t wait for change—they build it, defend it, and inspire everyone around them to rise higher. Leadership isn’t about a title. It’s about impact, influence, and integrity.”Learn More about Angela Herbaugh:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angela-herbaugh Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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