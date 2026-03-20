INTRODUCING KA RESIDENCES, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND WELLNESS AND LONGEVITY LUXURY BRANDED REAL ESTATE CONCEPT

KA Residences KA Merkaba

The brand launches with $1 Billion in pipeline properties across five global markets

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, KA Residences, a new wellness and longevity-focused lifestyle living concept launches, offering a highly bespoke, luxurious approach to health-centered living – a peerless model which transforms each resident’s relationship to wellbeing at home.Co-founded by renowned interior designer and entrepreneur Nina Magon, Founder of Nina Magon Studio, alongside real estate developer Moiz Bhamani, Founder of Eletell Development, KA Residences fill a void in the market, creating a new model for residential living, centering daily rituals of wellness, paired with the highest standards of luxury residential design.In its initial market introduction, KA Residences will be made available to buyers on an invitation-only basis, introducing first to the Houston market, followed by Dallas, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mexico City. The initial collection accounts for a total planned valuation of nearly $1 Billion USD, as a part of an ambitious vision to transform luxury wellness living.Wellness has transformed global real estate, with the category valued at $584 Billion USD, and estimated to increase to $1.1 Trillion by 2029 according to the Global Wellness Institute’s 2025 reporting. The report also indicates wellness-focused residences commanding 10 to 25 percent higher prices than comparable properties. KA Residences meet this moment, enabling the most discerning and longevity-focused luxury buyer to optimize their health and wellness practice at-home on a daily basis, without seeking external services or requiring the need of shared amenities.“KA,” where the brand derives its name, is an ancient Egyptian concept describing a person’s vital essence and guiding life force – a sacred, innate energy requiring cultivation and care. Through KA Residences, the concept is presented as a bespoke architectural expression, drawing on tenets of spiritualism to inform a life lived with intention and wellbeing at its core.“KA was born of the idea that wellness shouldn’t be an occasional practice, it should be central to daily life,” said KA Co-Founder Nina Magon. “We designed KA to translate restorative practices into the home, supporting consistent clarity, balance and vitality every day. This concept will usher in a new era of living, well beyond what is available on the market today, offering a new and enhanced lifestyle to the most ambitious.”“There is a gap in the luxury real estate market for residences that integrate wellness in a meaningful, enduring way,” added Co-Founder Moiz Bhamani. “KA represents a new model entirely, and we are bringing the concept to thoughtfully selected markets that are primed for this offering, with the right mix of sophisticated and wellness-focused buyers.”The KA lifestyle is individualized, built around commitment to a regular and advanced practice of wellbeing, extending to all aspects of physical health. Eschewing the shared amenity model common to the luxury residential offering, each KA Residence includes a dedicated wellness suite, known as a Merkaba Room, a proprietary, in-residence sanctuary and defining feature of the KA living experience.Rooted in ancient ritual and informed by modern science, the Merkaba Room encompasses hot and cold plunge, a hyperbaric chamber and energetic drainage ritual, paired with cutting-edge modalities such as a meditation pod integrating immersive sensory design and red light therapy, meant to transport both body and mind into a deeply restorative, otherworldly state of consciousness. Designed as both the physical and energetic center of the home, it is a discreet, purpose-built space meant for everyday use.Each KA Residence is outfitted with a host of wellness-focused technologies and amenities, including lighting to optimize circadian rhythm, advanced oxygenation systems to enhance air quality, and generous outdoor space with a private pool, sauna and culinary spaces. Each KA Residential home ranges from two-bedroom to four-bedrooms spanning a quarter floor to two-floor penthouse residences. Each enjoys generously proportioned spaces, outfitted with soaring open-concept interiors designed by Nina Magon Studio, featuring chef’s kitchens with Gaggenau appliances and high-end material finishes like Cosentino flooring and lighting by partner Studio M. The signature KA interior approach draws from a palette of neutral textiles, rare stone, highly textural surfaces, and gentle lighting refined by Magon through an integrated approach designed for holistic wellbeing.Each KA Residences building enjoys an onsite medical concierge made available to all residents—an expert wellness facilitator whose role is to serve as a private health strategist, discretely coordinating personalized longevity, recovery and preventative care services to optimize each resident’s performance and wellbeing. Onsite resident-only amenities include a private Padel Club, alongside a private performance center, KA-Yan Fitness, offering yoga, breathwork, Pilates, and stretching, with a lap pool and a sound bath for immersive healing experiences.KA Houston, the first KA Residences to be built and the first standalone Merkaba wellness-centered branded residence in the world, will be made available to prospective buyers on an invite-only basis. KA Residences Houston will launch in April 2026.Discover the brand at liveka.com.NOTES TO EDITORS:About KA Residences:KA Residences is a first-of-its kind wellness-centered branded residential concept meant for optimizing personal restoration through daily wellness rituals and cutting-edge modalities. Co-Founded by Nina Magon of Nina Magon Studio and real estate developer of Eletell Development Company, Moiz Bhamani, KA addresses a critical gap in luxury real estate by bringing sophisticated, wellness-integrated living to thoughtfully selected markets where a demand for conscious living and long-term growth converge. KA, as an invite-only residential brand, has nearly $1 Billion in pipeline developments, beginning with the flagship KA Houston, which will be the first standalone wellness-centered branded residence in Texas when it welcomes residents in 2028. The KA Residences pipeline also includes Mexico City, Dallas and Scottsdale.

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