Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Managed AR Content Patent Portfolio

As AR adoption accelerates in gaming, commerce, and industrial platforms, this portfolio offers an opportunity to acquire functionality core to those multi-user ecosystems” — Alex Avstreykh, Director Vitek IP

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitek IP , LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Managed Augmented Reality (AR) Content patent portfolio originally developed by computer engineer Matthew Fuchs, PhD, an inventor on over 30 patents.The Managed AR Content patent portfolio contains 5 US patents. The patented technology provides methods for enabling persistent virtual content anchored to real-world locations and shared visibility of augmented objects among authorized users. The inventions detail systems for associating digital content with physical environments and managing access, permissions, and interaction with those virtual objects. The technology is broadly applicable to retail inventory systems, industrial maintenance tools, hospitality environments, and AR video games.One key patent describes an augmented reality system that displays persistent virtual content associated with real-world locations. The patented technology enables virtual objects to remain anchored in physical space across sessions and devices, allowing users to revisit the same digital content over time. The patent has over 11 years of life remaining and is implemented by multiple industry-leading AR toolkits used for location-based and persistent AR experiences across a wide range of applications.A second key patent describes an augmented reality system that presents persistent virtual objects using permissions, location data, and code-defined functionality. The patented solution enables shared visibility and controlled access to AR content, allowing authorized users to interact with the same virtual objects based on defined permissions. This patent has over 9 years of life remaining and is implemented by several large corporations that provide augmented reality platforms that support both consumer and enterprise markets.Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.The Managed AR Content patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a unique set of assets covering core functionality for persistent, shared augmented reality experiences. As AR adoption accelerates across consumer, enterprise, and industrial markets, this patented technology is expected to play a critical role in enabling scalable, multi-user, and interactive AR ecosystems.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q3 2026. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact info@vitek-ip.com.About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com

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