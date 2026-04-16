NFEC Reports Launch of Its New State Chapter, the Oregon Financial Educators Council
Founding the ORFEC installs a critical framework for financial independence. We are deploying sustainable educational models to forge resilient economic strength throughout Oregon.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) is proud to introduce the Oregon Financial Educators Council℠ (ORFEC), a new state chapter dedicated to advancing financial education and economic empowerment initiatives across Oregon.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The ORFEC will focus its efforts on three strategic priorities: 1) making high-quality financial education resources broadly accessible across the state through sustainable models; 2) building awareness and support for financial education as a foundation for economic empowerment; and 3) developing collaborative partnerships that support the implementation and sustainability of community-based financial education programs.
To help guide the organization, the ORFEC has established a distinguished Advisory Board that brings professional knowledge and strategic insight to the council’s mission. Board members support the leadership team as it works to generate meaningful social impact. Current Oregon Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Zaneqwah Shaw, Founding Member of the Oregon Financial Educators Council – Shaw studied under prominent financial experts such as Dr. Lynn Richardson, Dave Ramsey, and Robert Kiyosaki and earned credentials as a Certified Financial Coach and Board Certified Credit Consultant registered with the Credit Consultants Association (CCA). In 2021 she founded her current business enterprise, Learn Financial Growth, to help others take control of their financial paths, rewrite their money stories, and build financially independent futures. Zaneqwah’s work has spanned personal finance coaching, business development support, and providing underserved, low-income, and BIPOC communities with behavioral health and housing services. She is committed to community empowerment and helping people transform their financial lives.
Shaw is supported by regional board members including:
Audree Bobinger, BBA, Washington – Financial Educator, U.S. Navy veteran, Investment Advisor Representative, and Licensed Series 65 Fiduciary; Founder of Quility Financial Advisors, providing smart, strategic financial wellness education with particular focus on women, U.S. veterans, and entrepreneurs.
Raymond Donegan Jr., CFEI®, California – retired U.S. military service member and licensed Life Insurance Broker; leads practical, interactive financial wellness workshops for a broad range of audiences, focusing on essential topics including budgeting, debt management, wealth-building, protection from risk, and long-term strategic planning.
Ghufran Wasiq, California – former Certified Security Professional with the United Nations; Founder of TotalPlus Solutions LLC, providing a broad range of services including DMV assistance, tax preparation and planning, and business support services.
Together, the board and regional members will advance initiatives aimed at strengthening financial education standards and promoting lasting financial capability across Oregon communities.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb commented, “We’re excited to launch our Oregon affiliate chapter. Establishing this organization allows us to connect with partners statewide to advance initiatives that promote economic empowerment.” He added, “We extend our sincere appreciation to our advisory board, patrons, and partners for helping create programs that support long-term financial wellness.”
As a state-level subsidiary of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the Oregon Financial Educators Council supports financial wellness professionals through accredited training, certification pathways, and program execution materials. NFEC is an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a mission to raise educational standards and improve practical financial outcomes.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+ + +1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.