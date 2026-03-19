‘The Fray’ To Lead COSF Aspen Snow Ball Fourth Annual Kickoff Benefit Concert At Aspen Art Museum on Thursday, March 19

The Fray Wilson Phillips Aspen Art Museum

COSF To Host 4th Annual Aspen Snow Ball Gala on Saturday, March 21 at St. Regis Headlined by Wilson Phillips With Performances by Rumer Willis and Mojave Gray

We are thrilled for this year’s exciting lineup of performances taking place over the three magical days of Aspen Snow Ball, with opening night at Aspen Art Museum to gala headliner Wilson Phillips.” — Thomas Pierce, COSF Founder

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: The Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) is thrilled to kick off Aspen Snow Ball Week 2026 with a featured musical performance at the Opening Night Reception starting March 19th at Aspen Art Museum featuring a live performance by 4x Grammy-Nominated pop-rock band The Fray.

COSF is also beyond thrilled for iconic pop trio Wilson Phillips to lead the Fourth Annual Snow Ball Gala at St.Regis Aspen on Saturday, March 21, 2026, with a featured performance, set to mesmerize the ballroom with their signature hits. Rumer Willis, the accomplished music artist, actress and dancer, is also confirmed to wow the room with a special performance.

Opening Night at the Aspen Art Museum will welcome multi-platinum alt-rock band The Fray, whose emotionally resonant sound and cinematic songwriting helped define a generation of modern rock. Featuring band members Joe King, Dave Welsh, and Ben Wysocki, the band rose to prominence with their 4x-platinum debut album How to Save a Life, which produced global hits including the RIAA Diamond-certified title track. Following a triumphant return in 2024 after a decade-long hiatus, The Fray are entering a new creative chapter with their forthcoming album A Light That Waits, arriving March 13. The night will be hosted by COSF’s US Ambassador Brooke Burke.

The Aspen Snow Ball Gala will feature a highly anticipated performance by Wilson Phillips, the celebrated vocal trio made up of Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips. Formed in Los Angeles, the group became one of the defining pop acts of the early 1990s, with their debut album selling more than 10 million copies worldwide and producing multiple No. 1 hits and multiple Grammy nominations, including the anthem “Hold On,” “Release Me” and “Impulsive,” with all three follow up albums charting in the Billboard Top 50. Known for their rich harmonies and enduring pop classics, Wilson Phillips continues to perform for audiences around the world. The trio, daughters of 1960s rock legends, are also known for their iconic cover tributes to their parents' bands, The Mamas & The Papas, and The Beach Boys.

The star-studded charity gala presented by COSF benefits Pediatric Cancer Programs across the United States, funded by the proceeds and year-round work of COSF and their prime fundraising event, the Aspen Snow Ball, (www.aspensnowball.com), founded by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce after losing his close friend to cancer. COSF funds critical care programs for pediatric cancer patients across the nation.

“We are so thrilled about this year’s exciting line up of performances taking place over the three magical days of Aspen Snow Ball, from opening night at Aspen Art Museum with The Fray, to the highly anticipated gala performance of Wilson Phillips,” adds Aspen Snow Ball Chair and COSF Founder & CEO, Thomas Pierce.

Wilson Phillips joined a talent packed, exciting evening of entertainment, with a lineup inclusive of globally recognized comedian and author Chelsea Handler as gala host, song performance by the accomplished Rumer Willis, and a special late night performance by Mojave Gray, plus so much more exciting and engaging programming.

Legendary honoree Goldie Hawn will be honored on Saturday at Snow Ball with the Humanitarian Impact Achievement Award, and philanthropist Stella Roy of the Stella Roy Foundation. Event celebrity chairs and ambassadors inclusive of Rachel Zoe, Kate Hudson, Casey Affleck, Brooke Burke, Lukas Gage, Evan Ross, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Cara Delevingne, Samadhi Zendejas, Oliver Trevena, Nicky Whelan, Carolina Guerra, Luis Miguel Toro, Keni Silva, Lacy Nicole, Christian James Madsen, Michael Bay, and Taylen Biggs, among others to be announced.

Sponsors and partners of the 2026 Aspen Snow Ball Weekend include Campari Group, Aero, EarthRoamer, Balmoral Defender, Maybach Ocean Club, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, Läderach Switzerland, Miraval Rosé, Woody Creek Distillers, Patron El Alto, Owl’s Brew, Aperol, Espolòn, Montelobos Mezcal, Gardenista, Saratoga Spring Water, Arne Reserve Caviar, Maison Merenor, Brunello Cucinelli, Sotogrande Resort Spain, Caymus Vineyards, Weber Boxer Group Luxury Rentals, Serena Loves, Beis, Skinnydipped, Holy!Water, Keiki Co., Stripes Beauty by Naomi Watts, Jaipur Trunks Company, Artha Wellness Sanctuary, Stubbs & Wootton, Spirit of Son Fuster Estate, and many more.

Venue partners include Caribou Club, Aspen Art Museum, AM7 Aspen Members Club, St. Regis Aspen, ZigZag Aspen, and more.

Aspen Snow Ball Week and the Aspen Snow Ball Gala promise to be a star-studded event packed with notable entertainment and an incredible curated week in Aspen. To inquire for media, reserve tickets and tables, please contact dina@cosffoundation.org, visit www.aspensnowball.com and to learn more about COSF visit www.cosffoundation.org or @cosf_foundation on Instagram for live updates.

About Children's Oncology Support Fund (COSF)

Children’s Oncology Support Fund’s mission is to fund the development, research, and programs of less toxic therapies for pediatric cancer patients across the nation. COSF supplies grant funding and pledge funding to donor-dependent patient programs across the nation. COSF works directly with hospitals and established non-profits to build partnerships with its core values in mind: transparency, community, and relevancy. Visit online at www.cosffoundation.org to learn more and follow on social @cosf_foundation

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