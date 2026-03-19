Spring Equinox Marks Launch of AchievingSleep.com as Global Sleep Deprivation Reaches Crisis Levels

AchievingSleep.com Sanctuary

New Sleep Solutions™ Designed to Help People Fall Asleep in Under 15 Minutes

Sleep doesn’t have to be a struggle” — Grace Dale

MONTREUX, VD, SWITZERLAND, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Northern Hemisphere celebrates the March 20 Spring Equinox, a moment traditionally associated with renewal and balance, a growing global health concern continues to affect millions of people worldwide: chronic sleep deprivation.Rising stress and global uncertainty are making it increasingly difficult for people to fall asleep. Sleep researchers estimate that more than one-third of adults globally do not get enough sleep, leaving many people exhausted, mentally foggy, and struggling to perform at their best.The spring equinox is a time of universal unity, when day and night come into equal balance for the whole world. It offers a powerful reminder of the importance of restoring balance in our own lives, including the balance between activity and rest.To mark this moment of seasonal renewal, AchievingSleep.com has officially launched its new platform offering Sleep Solutions ™ designed to help people fall asleep faster and experience deeper, more restorative rest. Grace Dale, a sleep transformation guide with more than 35 years of experience helping individuals access deeper states of peace and relaxation, says the modern world is creating unprecedented pressure on the human mind.“People today carry enormous mental stimulation into the night,” Dale explains. “Information overload, increased anxiety, and nonstop activity keep the mind engaged long after the day ends.”Dale says many of the people seeking help are entrepreneurs, professionals, and single parents whose demanding schedules and mental workloads make it difficult to fully disengage at night — a growing issue she describes as high-performance exhaustion. “Sleep doesn’t have to be a struggle,” says Dale. “Our Sleep Solutions™ help you sleep better, deeper, and faster so you can feel better, think better, perform better and live better.”The platform introduces seven signature Sleep Solutions™, voice-only guided audio programs designed to gently guide listeners toward sleep in approximately 15 minutes, helping the mind and body transition naturally into the deeper sleep states where restoration occurs. The company’s Sleep Solutions™, priced at $8 per program, provide accessible guided sleep support for people struggling with stress, anxiety, overthinking, emotional strain, heartbreak, and exhaustion.Recognizing that sleep challenges often begin during the day, AchievingSleep.com also offers a free 7-minute Daytime Reset to Release Overwhelm, designed to help people release mental pressure so that nighttime sleep comes more easily.“It is our mission to help end the suffering of sleeplessness — because how well you sleep determines how well you live,” Dale says.More information can be found at: www.AchievingSleep.com About AchievingSleep.comWith more than 35 years of experience guiding individuals toward greater well-being and life satisfaction, the founders of AchievingSleep.com are dedicated to helping people sleep better, deeper, and faster. The company’s Sleep Solutions™, priced at $8 per program, address some of the most common nighttime challenges that prevent people from sleeping well, including racing thoughts, stress, anxiety, worry, grief, heartbreak, loneliness, emotional overload, and high-performance exhaustion. For those who can’t sleep, don’t sleep enough, or just want to experience deep sleep, Sleep Solutions™ can help get the most out of each night, in order to get the most out of each day.Launch InvitationTo mark the Spring Equinox, visitors are invited to experience AchievingSleep™ and access free guided 7-Minute Resets at: www.AchievingSleep.com

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