Whitten & Lublin Recognized in the Landmark 30th Anniversary Edition of the 2026 Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory

Being recognized by our peers year after year reflects the standard, we hold ourselves to in delivering results that truly matter for our clients” — Daniel Lublin, Founding Partner

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the milestone 30th anniversary edition of the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory, David Whitten, Daniel Lublin, Daniel Chodos, and Ryan Watkins have been recognized as among Canada’s Leading Legal Practitioners. This honour reflects a prestigious, long-standing peer-review process that identifies the country’s top legal professionals.Notably, founding partners, David Whitten and Daniel Lublin, have been consistently recognized by Lexpert for over a decade, reinforcing their continued leadership and influence in employment law across Canada. Daniel Chodos has earned this recognition for 3 consecutive years, highlighting his exceptional legal service and strong client commitment. Finally, Ryan Watkins is recognized for the first time this year in the Directory, marking a significant milestone and reflecting his growing impact on the legal profession.“Being recognized by our peers year after year reflects the standard we hold ourselves to in delivering results that truly matter for our clients,” said Daniel Lublin, Founding Partner.“This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence in employment law and to advocating tirelessly on behalf of those we represent,” said Ryan Watkins, Associate. “For three decades, the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory has conducted an annual survey to spotlight outstanding lawyers and firms across Canada. In this 30th edition, rankings continue to be based on recommendations from law firm leaders and industry peers, recognizing those who exemplify excellence, leadership, and influence in their respective practice areas.This distinction underscores each lawyer’s dedication to delivering exceptional legal services and advancing the profession through expertise, integrity, and a strong commitment to clients.Learn more at: https://www.lexpert.ca/rankings/best-lawyer/dir About the Canadian Legal Lexpert DirectoryFirst published in 1997, the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory is a highly regarded resource for identifying Canada’s top legal practitioners and firms. Now celebrating its 30th edition, the directory covers 69 practice areas for individuals and 42 for firms, providing a comprehensive view of the Canadian legal landscape. It also features commentary and articles by leading legal professionals on significant developments and key issues shaping the practice of law in Canada.About Whitten & Lublin Employment LawyersWhitten & Lublin is a Toronto-based employment law firm dedicated to representing employees across Ontario. The firm provides strategic legal advice and advocacy in matters including wrongful dismissal, severance negotiations, employment contracts, workplace harassment and discrimination, disability claims, and constructive dismissal.Known for its client-focused approach, the firm combines legal expertise with practical guidance to help employees understand and protect their workplace rights. In addition to legal representation, Whitten & Lublin regularly publishes educational content, hosts webinars, and contributes commentary to media outlets on emerging workplace issues.For more information, visit www.whittenlublin.com or contact the firm at (416) 640-2667.

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