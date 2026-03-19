OneWell Health Care Announces Partnership with AidRx to Transform Medication Management in the Philadelphia Market

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OneWell Health Care Announces Strategic Partnership with AidRx to Enhance Medication Management and Patient Safety Across the Philadelphia Market

Partnering with AidRx allows us to implement a consistent, high-quality approach, reduce risk, and further strengthen the care we provide to the individuals and families we serve.” — Aytekin Oldac, CEO of OneWell Health Care

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading multi-state provider of integrated healthcare and support services, today announced a strategic partnership with AidRx to enhance medication management, patient safety, and care coordination, beginning with an initial rollout in the Philadelphia market.

This partnership reflects OneWell’s continued investment in building a scalable, high-quality care infrastructure for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), seniors, and medically complex populations—where medication accuracy and adherence are critical to outcomes.

ADVANCING MEDICATION MANAGEMENT AND PATIENT SAFETY

Medication-related issues remain one of the leading causes of preventable complications, hospitalizations, and care disruptions — particularly among individuals with complex or multi-drug regimens.

Through this partnership, OneWell Health Care is implementing a standardized, clinically aligned, and technology-enabled medication management model, integrating AidRx’s solutions directly into its care coordination infrastructure.

AidRx delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end medication management system designed to improve adherence, reduce risk, and support coordinated care across multiple stakeholders. This model includes:

1. Personalized multi-dose medication packaging designed for accuracy and ease of use

2. Active medication adherence support and patient engagement

3. Real-time safety alerts and medication monitoring

4. Coordination with prescribing providers, care teams, and caregivers

Together, these capabilities transform medication management from a fragmented process into a structured, transparent, and clinically coordinated system, significantly reducing risk while improving patient outcomes.

DRIVING BETTER OUTCOMES AND OPERATIONAL CONSISTENCY

This partnership is designed to address critical clinical and operational challenges:

1. Reducing medication errors and missed doses

2. Improving adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens

3. Enhancing communication across caregivers, clinicians, and pharmacists

4. Strengthening compliance with regulatory and quality standards

5. Reducing avoidable hospitalizations and care escalations

By implementing a standardized medication management infrastructure, OneWell is creating a scalable model that supports consistent, high-quality care delivery across all markets.

CLINICAL PERSPECTIVE

“From a clinical standpoint, medication adherence and accuracy are essential to preventing complications and ensuring positive outcomes,” said Kristin Burn, RN, Director at OneWell Health Care. “This partnership gives our care teams better tools, better visibility, and more confidence that our patients are receiving their medications safely and consistently.”

EXPANSION STRATEGY

Following the Philadelphia launch, the partnership is expected to expand into additional markets, including Connecticut and other states where OneWell Health Care operates, supporting a scalable and standardized approach to medication management.

ABOUT ONEWELL HEALTH CARE

OneWell Health Care is a multi-state home healthcare organization providing services across intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), home health, and care coordination. The organization focuses on delivering high-quality, compliant, and scalable care models that improve outcomes and enhance quality of life for the individuals it serves.

ABOUT AIDRX

AidRx is a medication management solutions provider delivering integrated, technology-driven systems designed to improve medication adherence, patient safety, and care coordination. The company combines advanced packaging, automated workflows, real-time monitoring, and care team integration to create a fully coordinated medication management model, particularly for patients with chronic conditions and complex treatment regimens. By transforming medication management into a structured and data-driven process, AidRx helps healthcare organizations reduce risk, improve outcomes, and support scalable, value-based care delivery.

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