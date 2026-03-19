Renowned Author and Psychic Medium Lee Lavender Gains Recognition Through Her Work and Her Book The Light That Remains

Medium and Intuitive guide Lee Lavender shares a message of healing, love, and the enduring power of the human life force.

My work is about helping people heal on a deep emotional level. When someone feels seen, understood, and supported, real transformation can begin.” — Lee Lavender

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Psychic medium and author Lee Lavender is gaining recognition for her compassionate work helping individuals navigate grief, personal transformation, and spiritual awareness. Through her intuitive abilities and spiritual teachings, Lavender has guided many people toward greater understanding, healing, and renewed hope during some of life’s most difficult moments.

Lavender is the author of The Light That Remains, a deeply moving exploration of the enduring connection between the physical world and the spiritual realm. Drawing from her experiences as a psychic medium and spiritual teacher, the book offers comfort and reassurance to those coping with loss while encouraging readers to recognize the profound power of their own life force and inner energy.

“My work has always been about reminding people that love does not end with the physical world,” said Lee Lavender. “The connections we share with those we love continue in ways that are deeply meaningful and transformative. When people understand that their life force and energy are powerful, it opens the door to healing, peace, and a renewed sense of purpose.”

Known for her abilities as a clairvoyant medium and medical intuitive, Lavender provides insight into emotional, energetic, and spiritual imbalances that may affect personal well being. Through her readings and teachings, she helps individuals develop greater awareness of their intuition, strengthen their energetic boundaries, and approach life with greater clarity and confidence.

“Grief can make people feel alone and disconnected,” Lavender explained. “But when they begin to understand that love and energy never disappear, they often experience a profound shift. Healing begins when people realize that the bonds of love remain and that their own inner light is stronger than they may have believed.”

In addition to her work connecting individuals with messages of comfort and understanding, Lavender also teaches principles of manifestation and energetic alignment. Her philosophy centers on the belief that each person carries a powerful life force that can guide them toward personal growth, prosperity, and spiritual awareness when they learn to align with it consciously.

Readers of The Light That Remains have responded to Lavender’s message with deep appreciation, finding reassurance in her perspective that love, energy, and connection continue beyond physical limitations. Her work emphasizes compassion, empowerment, and the idea that every individual has the capacity to access deeper spiritual insight within themselves.

“My hope is that people come away with a sense of peace and empowerment,” Lavender said. “When we understand the true nature of our energy and the love that surrounds us, we begin to see life in a completely different way. The light that remains is the love we carry and the connection that continues.”

Through her readings, writing, and speaking engagements, Lee Lavender continues to inspire audiences seeking deeper spiritual understanding and emotional healing. Her message encourages individuals to embrace their intuition, honor the connections that shape their lives, and recognize that the power of love and energy remains present even in moments of loss.

About Lee Lavender

Lee Lavender is an internationally recognized psychic medium, clairvoyant, and spiritual teacher known for her ability to connect individuals with healing, clarity, and spiritual insight. Through her readings, mentorship, and writing, she helps people better understand their intuition, personal energy, and life purpose. She is the author of The Light That Remains, a book that explores the enduring connection between the physical and spiritual worlds and offers comfort to those navigating grief and personal transformation.

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