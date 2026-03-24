Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) Partners with Take Paws Rescue to Launch the 'Another Stray Café' Initiative

During Q2 of 2026, SRS plans to fulfill its Legacy Builder goal of raising $25K for Take Paws Rescue's Capital Campaign “Another Stray Café” by donating a percentage of all its legal recruiting placement fees and encouraging donations for this worthy cause. The mission of Take Paws Rescue is to meet the moral obligation to protect and save the lives of pets in need of rescue. SRS is proud to support Take Paw's Capital Campaign.

SRS has committed to donating a portion of all its legal placement fees throughout the 2Q of 2026 to support Take Paws Capital Campaign as a Legacy Builder.

SRS has been supporting Take Paws for years and we want to do our part to help increase the visibility of the Capital Campaign and drive donations as a Legacy Builder.” — Amy Shanks, founder/owner of Strategic Recruitment Solutions.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS), a legal recruitment firm based in New Orleans and serving the Southeastern Region, announced a new initiative to support non-profit organizations. During Q2 of 2026, SRS plans to fulfill its Legacy Builder goal of raising $25K for Take Paws Rescue's Capital Campaign “Another Stray Café”. SRS's goal will be accomplished by donating a percentage of all its legal recruiting placement fees and by encouraging individuals and businesses to make donations to support this worthy cause.While the original Take Paws located on Banks Street will remain, the Capital Campaign will raise funds for expansion. "Take Paws Rescue consistently takes on dogs that are medically complex, that have behavioral challenges, that need urgent placement, or time to heal before adoption. We have done so creatively, resourcefully, and often at the edge of space and infrastructure," says Founder, Monique Bonnaffons. "The new facility at 5813 Plauche Street in Jefferson, LA, will allow us to move from operating within limitations to operating with intention and capacity. Take Paws Rescue is building something larger than square footage. We are building infrastructure for compassion. A scalable model of care. A rescue operation designed not just for today’s emergencies, but for tomorrow’s."The 3,500-square-foot brick facility will allow Take Paws Rescue to care for more dogs, provide critical in-house medical services, and expand access to affordable veterinary care for the people and animals of Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. The goals of the new facility will be to:• Create a structured intake and recovery environment• Expand safe, humane housing designed for stability and rehabilitation• Operate an on-site veterinary clinic to reduce medical costs and increase speed of care• Strengthen foster placement through centralized support• Offer community-focused services that help prevent surrender before a crisis occurs"We are so proud to be supporting Take Paw's Capital Campaign and are passionate about this project. SRS has supported Take Paws for years and we will continue to do our part to help increase the visibility of the Capital Campaign while we also driving donations as a Legacy Builder," says Amy Shanks, founder/owner of Strategic Recruitment Solutions.SRS invites donors, volunteers, potential adopters, local businesses, and community members to support Another Stray Café through donations, sponsorships, or creative partnerships—helping give rescued dogs a second chance and promoting animal welfare in New Orleans. On SRS's Legacy Builder website, supporters can learn more, make donations, become sponsors, or track progress toward the 25K goal. For more information or to contribute, visit https://srs-ourpassionistohelp.com/ or mail in donations to Strategic Recruitment Solutions' main office at 1555 Poydras Street, Suite 400, New Orleans, LA, 70112. Each donation should be marked Take Paws Capital Campaign.About Strategic Recruitment SolutionsStrategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) is a specialized executive search firm and employment agency, established in 2010 and headquartered in New Orleans, that focuses on direct-hire placements for legal and information technology (IT) professionals. SRS connects top-tier talent with law firms and corporate legal departments throughout the Southeastern US and nationally.

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