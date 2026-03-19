Inspiredu Announces 6th Annual (e)Mazing Race To Support Closing the Digital Divide in Georgia

Fundraiser for Inspiredu

Proudly presented by ExecuSource, a people-first talent solutions firm, this energetic event brings together community supporters for a fun, competitive race.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiredu will host its 6th Annual (e)Mazing Race on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. atInspiredu’s Volunteer & Training Center. Proudly presented by ExecuSource, a people-first talent solutions firm,this energetic event brings together community members, companies, and supporters for a fun, competitive race with ameaningful purpose: helping to close the digital divide across Georgia.Inspired by challenge-style adventure races, the (e)Mazing Race is designed to create excitement for all, inviting teams to navigate a series of interactive Pit Stops at Inspiredu’s Volunteer & Training Center. Along the route, participants will face engaging challenges that test teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving skills as they race to the finish line.Teams will compete for two top honors. The Podium Finish Prize will be awarded to the first team to complete all race challenges and cross the finish line. Additionally, Inspiredu will recognize the top fundraising team with the Philanthropy Award, celebrating their outstanding commitment to expanding digital access and opportunities for families across the state. The morning of the competition will end with a post-race awards ceremony, where winners and community partners are recognized for their contributions to the event and Inspiredu’s mission. Community members are encouraged to attend even if they are not racing. The general public is welcome to spectate, cheer on teams, and enjoy the lively atmosphere while supporting a cause that provides essential technology and digital literacy training to underserved families and learners across Georgia. Proceeds from the event directly support Inspiredu’s efforts to provide individuals with devices and digital skills necessary to succeed in today’s technology-driven world.For more information about Inspiredu’s 6th Annual (e)Mazing Race, visit:For press inquiries or partnership information, contact:Francesca Williams Fwilliams@iuatl.org*About InspireduInspiredu is a Georgia-based nonprofit organization working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital literacy, and digital access by providing underserved learners of all ages with the devices and training they need to develop the digital skills necessary for educational and career success. In Inspiredu’s digital skilling workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such as operating the computer and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness, and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. Inspiredu partners with community-based organizations to serve individuals and families in low-to-moderate income households as they work to bridge the digital divide within the state of Georgia. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuatl.org *About ExecuSourceExecuSource is a people-first talent solutions firm partnering with growing organizations to build high-performing teams across accounting & finance, technology, HR, and executive leadership. With a focus on long-term relationships and impact-driven hiring, ExecuSource helps companies scale thoughtfully while creating meaningful career opportunities for professionals. To learn more, please visit https://execusource.com

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