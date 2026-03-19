TENEX.ai to Showcase Leading AI-Native SOC at RSA Conference 2026

TENEX.ai, the fastest-growing AI security company to host executive meetings, partner events, and multiple announcements during RSAC week

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.ai, the first AI-native, human-led SOC that triages every alert, investigates every threat, and frees your team for strategic work, today announced its presence at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco (March 23–26). There, the company will host a series of executive meetings, partner events and industry-first announcements.TENEX.ai enters RSAC on the heels of over 318% year-over-year growth and being awarded the #1 ranking on the 2026 Cyber 150 , the definitive annual list recognizing the fastest-growing mid-size cybersecurity companies worldwide, compiled by IT-Harvest."RSAC is where the industry comes together, and this year we have a lot to talk about," said Eric Foster, Founder and CEO of TENEX.ai. "We're making several announcements this week that reflect where we are as a company and where the industry is heading. Come find us."TENEX RSA Conference Schedule:Executive Meetings (March 23–26): Private meetings with TENEX.ai leadership.Monday, March 23: TENEX Happy Hour at St Regis Hotel - San Francisco (Priority Media Event))Tuesday, March 24: Tasting Tuesday with Google — Marriott Marquis, Google Cloud LoungeWednesday, March 25: Capture the Flag Competition - Shield Capital Office, 55 2nd St, 19th FloorSee more details and register at TENEX.ai/rsac-2026/ About TENEXTENEX.ai is the AI-native, human-led, cybersecurity company transforming how enterprises detect and respond to threats with its AI SOC service. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Shield Capital, and DTCP, Tenex.AI delivers managed detection and response (MDR) built from the ground up around AI - where every alert is analyzed, every decision is human-accountable and every outcome is provable. Learn more at TENEX.ai

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