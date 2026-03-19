The Gap Widens: New 2026 Parking Data Report Confirms Parkopedia as the Trusted Choice for Global Automakers

2026 Global Parking Benchmark Reports PR Image

The 2026 Parkopedia report shows its parking data outperforms Google and Inrix, ensuring accuracy for drivers and connected/autonomous vehicle services.

The move towards Agentic AI and an autonomous future further increases the need for complete and high-quality data.” — Hans Puvogel, Parkopedia COO

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Parkopedia data is proven to be both the most accurate and comprehensive across the US and Europe- Report demonstrates that a significant proportion of data provided by alternative providers is incomplete or inaccurate- Research covers parking data comparisons between Parkopedia, Google and Inrix across 8 countries, 20 cities and around 8,000 locationsParkopedia, part of Arrive, has released the results of the latest version of its Parking Data Benchmarking Reports , which compares the quality and coverage of Parkopedia data against two alternative data providers - Google and Inrix. This important research assesses the breadth and accuracy of data provided across 20 cities and eight countries classed as mobility hubs, consisting of the US, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Czechia. The latest version of these reports covers new cities, reflecting the most in-demand parking locations and offers significant value to mapping providers and OEMs by highlighting dramatic differences in data coverage and accuracy between providers.This is the second iteration of this definitive research, which demonstrates the value of Parkopedia’s extensive Ground Truth Testing (GTT) processes, with the company achieving 99% coverage in Europe and as high as 98% coverage in the US. Accuracy averaged 99% in the EU and 95% in the US, with other providers as low as 45% in tested locations. The informative reports highlight how often drivers receive inaccurate location information from providers, which can cause distinct problems for drivers by directing them to the wrong locations or to inaccessible locations, for instance, or they may simply lack data for locations altogether.The combination of significant gaps in coverage and distinct issues with the accuracy of data listed for alternative providers is likely to cause frustration for drivers, as motorists cannot rely upon the data. This is expected to become more problematic in the coming years as in-car payments become increasingly in demand with the rise of automated solutions.A lack of data can prevent the ability to transact for connected car services such as parking and charging, while inaccurate data can create greater problems, introducing the possibility of failed transactions or payments being made for the wrong parking or charging location for drivers. This can result in unexpected parking fines or failed charges, creating both stress and significant additional admin to resolve avoidable issues.Highlighting the importance of high-quality data and extensive coverage, Parkopedia Chief Operating Officer, Hans Puvogel, said: “Data accuracy and coverage are essential for providing a seamless connected car experience for drivers. However, this is even more crucial as in-car payments gain momentum and drivers expect their vehicles to be able to streamline the process of finding, navigating to and paying for driving-related services, such as parking and charging.“The move towards Agentic AI and an autonomous future further increases the need for complete and high-quality data, as vehicles must be able to establish localisation, and exactly which service they are paying for and the relevant restrictions. Drivers expect connected services to make their lives easier, but this is only possible when such services are built upon complete and rigorously verified data sets.”ENDSAbout ParkopediaParkopedia, part of the global mobility platform Arrive, is the world’s leading provider of connected‑car services, trusted by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers. To make cities more livable, Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. It is also developing indoor maps that enable end-to-end navigation for drivers and autonomous vehicles without GPS. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.Parkopedia Global Media ContactChristofer LloydPR and Communications ManagerT: +44(0)7762300016E: christofer.lloyd@parkopedia.com

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