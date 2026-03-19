Partners in PROMISE® Marks Fifth Anniversary with PROMISE 2026

Military families share heartfelt and informative stories during the family panel at PROMISE2026, offering meaningful insights and real-life perspectives on stage.

Highlighting Key Challenges Facing Military Families Raising Children with Disabilities

Military families should be able to rely on consistent, effective support no matter where the military moves them,” — Michelle Norman

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partners in PROMISE brought together national leaders, military families, researchers, and advocates recently for PROMISE 2026, a milestone convening marking the organization’s fifth anniversary and the release of its latest Military Special Education Survey results.Held at the University of Notre Dame's Washington, D.C. campus, the invitation-only event convened participants from across the military support community to examine new data, share lived experiences, and identify solutions to improve educational outcomes for military-connected children with disabilities, featuring research presentations, policy discussions, and family perspectives focused on the real-world impact of special education systems on military families.“PROMISE 2026 reinforced what military families have been telling us for years,” said Michelle Norman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Partners in PROMISE. “Our families are doing everything they can within the systems available to them. But the systems themselves still require alignment, coordination, and sustained commitment.”The 2025 Military Special Education Survey identified three major issues affecting military families raising children with disabilities, highlighting challenges that extend beyond individual families and affect overall military readiness.1. PCS-Related Educational DisruptionFrequent military moves continue to disrupt educational stability for military children receiving special education services. Families report significant regression within six months of a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) due to service delays, repeated evaluations, and interruptions in care.Automatic re-evaluations and inconsistent service transfers can delay critical supports and create gaps in educational progress.“Mobility cannot continue to mean instability for military children with disabilities,” Norman said.2. The Growing Caregiver Burden on Military SpousesWhen special education systems fail to deliver consistent support, military spouses often step in to fill the gaps.Survey responses revealed that many military spouses are:Coordinating therapies and servicesHomeschooling or supplementing educationNavigating complex school and healthcare systemsManaging household responsibilities during deployments and transitionsThis growing caregiving burden affects family stability, mental health, and workforce participation for military spouses.Partners in PROMISE refers to these spouses as “homefront warriors,” recognizing their critical role in sustaining family readiness.3. EFMP Implementation and ConsistencyResponses also revealed mixed experiences with the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) across installations.While some military families reported positive support, others described inconsistencies in access to resources such as respite care, specialized services, and advocacy support.Families emphasized the need for greater coordination, predictability, and accountability across the EFMP system.“Military families should be able to rely on consistent, effective support no matter where the military moves them,” Norman said.A Readiness Issue, Not Just a Family IssueSpeakers and panelists throughout the day emphasized that these challenges extend beyond individual households.“These are not isolated family challenges. They are readiness challenges,” Norman said. “When families must spend extraordinary time and energy fighting for basic educational services, it affects the stability and strength of the entire military community.”Recognizing Leaders Supporting Military FamiliesDuring the event, Partners in PROMISE also honored several individuals and organizations whose leadership has strengthened support systems for military families:Torchbearers Award: Mrs. Sharene Brown and Mrs. Christine Grady, military spouses and advocatesUnsung Hero Award: Mr. Jeremy Hilton, military family advocate and military spouseLegacy Award: USAALooking AheadAs Partners in PROMISE enters its sixth year, the organization will continue using survey data, research partnerships, and collaboration with policymakers and military leaders to strengthen systems that serve exceptional military families.“Military children should not have to be resilient against preventable barriers,” Norman said. “The systems that serve them should be reliable, consistent, and designed to support their success so the servicemember can focus on the mission.”This event was made possible through the support of PCSI, Humana Military, Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP Dental & Vision,Navy Mutual Aid Association, Children of Valor, and Varsity Tutors, whose commitment to military families ensures that no service member or veteran's child faces their educational journey alone.About Partners in PROMISEFounded in 2020, Partners in PROMISE is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting the rights of military children in special education. Through large-scale surveys, research partnerships, and advocacy, the organization transforms lived experiences into data-driven recommendations that equip families, inform leaders, and empower military-connected students to thrive.

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