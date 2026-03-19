Twin Flame Group Advises on Sale of Budget Blinds Austin Territory

Joe Carter giving keynote speech on Strategic Scaling Joe Carter, Founder & CEO of Twin Flame Group TX Joe Carter, Founder & CEO of Twin Flame Group TX

Twin Flame Group advised on the structured sale of a Budget Blinds territory in Austin, aligning incentives through cash, seller financing, and earnout.

Most deals fail after closing. Structure determines whether the business actually performs.” — Joe Carter

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Flame Group , led by Joe Carter, advised on the sale of the Budget Blinds franchise territory in Austin, Texas.The transaction involved the transfer of operating assets from Oliver Global Industries, Inc. to Austin BBlinds LLC, including franchise rights, customer accounts, equipment, and goodwill as part of a full business transition.Joe Carter served as strategic advisor throughout the transaction, supporting financial normalization, deal structuring, buyer coordination, and diligence through the asset purchase process. The engagement focused on preparing the business for transfer, aligning expectations between buyer and seller, and reducing friction during closing.The transaction was structured with a combination of cash at closing, seller financing, and a performance-based earnout. This structure aligned both parties around post-close performance while limiting upfront risk and preserving upside potential.Beyond transaction execution, Twin Flame Group developed a Strategic Growth Blueprint for the business. The blueprint focused on improving operational efficiency, expanding margins, and building a more scalable structure under new ownership. Emphasis was placed on systems, financial visibility, and accountability to support long-term performance.“This was a structured transition, not just a sale,” said Carter. “The focus was aligning incentives and positioning the business to perform after closing.”Twin Flame Group works with founders and franchise operators to build businesses that are transferable, scalable, and prepared for exit. The firm focuses on increasing enterprise value through operational systems, financial clarity, and disciplined execution.The firm’s approach is grounded in a simple principle: revenue is a byproduct, value is the objective. Buyers prioritize predictable cash flow, documented systems, and owner-independent operations. Preparing a business around these factors improves both deal outcomes and post-close performance.For more information, contact:Twin Flame GroupPhone: 817-402-8519Email: joe@twinflametx.comWebsite: www.twinflametx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.