CH3 Agency Establishes Permanent Event Production Hub in Lisbon, Portugal

After 40+ Lisbon events, CH3 opens a permanent base with a local team to serve Crypto, Gaming and Tech clients year-round.

This hub means our clients get access to our local team that genuinely lives and breathes the city — not one building local knowledge from scratch the week or month before their event” — Dietrich Moens

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CH3 Agency has established a permanent event production hub in Lisbon , formalising its position as one of the city’s most active specialist event agencies for crypto, iGaming, gaming and tech brands. Since 2020, CH3 has produced 40+ events in Lisbon — side events, VIP dinners, brand activations, conferences, and summits with obsessive production standards — for clients including Ethereum Foundation, Microsoft, Coinbase and Avalanche.The permanent hub is built around a seasoned local power team that comes from some of the world’s most production-heavy events — from Tomorrowland and White Sensation to global theatre productions —and that DNA runs through every event CH3 produces. No templates, no outsourcing, everything delivered in-house against the same global production standards.Lisbon has emerged as one of Europe’s most active destinations for large-scale technology and Web3 events. The city regularly hosts tens of thousands of attendees across conferences such as Web Summit and SBC Summit - making it a strategic anchor point for any brand seeking visibility in the European crypto, iGaming and tech space. With a permanent hub on the ground, CH3 clients benefit from faster turnaround times, established supplier relationships, and a local team with deep institutional knowledge of Lisbon’s venues, regulations and logistics landscape.From the Lisbon hub , CH3 delivers its full range of event production services, all in-house, all to global standards. For conference weeks, the team produces exclusive side events and satellite activations that capture attention when audiences are already in the city, as well as multi-day, multi-track conferences and summits in iconic venues from the historic Convento do Beato to the industrial LX Factory. For private and corporate programmes, CH3 handles executive dinners in discreet settings such as Michelin-starred restaurants or private penthouses overlooking Sao Jorge Castle, run under Chatham House Rules with full NDA coverage, as well as gala dinners and award ceremonies with bespoke menus and seamless AV production, and cocktail parties and networking events in exclusive venues from rooftop terraces to private wine cellars.The agency also produces brand experiences and activations, including experiential roadshow productions across Lisbon landmarks such as Praca do Comercio and Marques de Pombal; tradeshow booths and product displays across the full lifecycle from concept and manufacturing to build-up, breakdown, storage and shipping; game, brand and product launches designed to spark press coverage, influencer amplification and live content capture; VIP experiences including supercar driving at the Estoril Circuit, exclusive yacht charters on the Tagus and private Fado concerts in Alfama; and corporate retreats and offsites across Portugal, from leadership programmes in the Algarve to company-wide retreats in Cascais and Costa da Caparica.“Lisbon is one of our busiest cities. This hub means our clients get access to our local team that genuinely lives and breathes the city — not one building local knowledge from scratch the week or month before their event – whilst maintaining our global productions standards.”Dietrich Moens, Co-Founder, CH3 Agency“We know which venues suit the audience, which suppliers perform best under pressure, and how to adapt and respond in real time — insight that only comes from being on the ground, with a team that has a combined 30+ years in the field.”Lara Gonçalves, Head of Production, CH3 AgencyBrands and event organisers planning activations in Lisbon or across Southern Europe can explore CH3 Agency’s Lisbon production capabilities at ch3.agency/lisbon or reach the team directly at hello@ch3.agency.About CH3 AgencyCH3 Agency is an international event production company for crypto, iGaming, gaming, and tech brands, with a permanent event production hub in Lisbon, Portugal. CH3 delivered 330+ events across 40+ cities at Devcon, Token2049, ETH Denver, Web Summit, SBC Summit, ICE, ETHCC, Paris Blockchain Week, Korea Blockchain Week, World Economic Forum and more.ch3.agency/lisbon | hello@ch3.agency

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