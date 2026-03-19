City of Martinsville and Morgan County partner with Proactive MD to Open Municipal Health Center for Employees

Jenna Ayres, RN; Deb Verley; Carissa Trout; Jessica Bekkering, NP; Lisa Nelson; Daree Fry; Shelby Winiger; Lindsay Love Ben Merida; Shelby Winiger

MARTINSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Martinsville and Morgan County are pleased to announce that they have partnered with Proactive MD to provide a state-of-the-art, near-site Health Center for their employees and their families. Opened on December 15, the Municipal Health Center is a 2,000-square-foot facility located in Martinsville, Indiana, providing improved employee access to comprehensive primary care. The Health Center is staffed by three healthcare professionals, including a Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse, and Patient Advocate.“City of Martinsville and Morgan County employees will receive best-in-class primary care. Our program will also coordinate all patient care, promote healthcare literacy, and address social barriers to care,” says John Collier, Founder and CEO of Proactive MD. “Employees are getting more than just a Health Center; they’re getting a healthcare home.”Since opening three months ago, the Municipal Health Center has served 25% of Morgan County employees and 21% of employees from the City of Martinsville.“We are committed to supporting our employees as they serve our community each and every day,” says Daree Fry, Director of Human Resources for Morgan County. “The opening of the Municipal Health Center reflects our investment in the health and well-being of our workforce by providing convenient access to a trusted healthcare partner.”“The City of Martinsville is proud to partner with Proactive MD to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare for our employees and their families,” says Ben Merida, Clerk Treasurer for the City of Martinsville. “Their patient-first, prevention-focused model allows us to offer comprehensive care close to home while responsibly managing healthcare costs. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the well-being of our workforce and the community we serve.”Martinsville, part of Morgan County, is located between Indianapolis and Bloomington and has a robust agricultural industry. Through this partnership, Proactive MD will be providing Care Without Compromise to nearly 900 patients across this municipality.About the City of Martinsville and Morgan CountyMorgan County and the City of Martinsville, which serves as the county seat, work collaboratively to build a community dedicated to serving its residents, businesses, and visitors through responsive leadership and quality public services. Together, they promote responsible growth, enhance quality of life, and ensure a thriving future for the citizens they serve. You can learn more about the City of Martinsville at www.martinsville.in.gov and Morgan County at www.morgancounty.in.gov/. About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

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