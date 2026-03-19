Applaudable Perspectives Logo Pam Lewis & Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel (left to right) Pam Lewis & Rudy Jordan (Left to right) Rudy Jordan Applaudable Perspectives Podcast Title Card Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel Applaudable Perspectives Podcast Title Card

PLA's Applaudable Perspectives Podcast Celebrates Women for Women's History Month — and Beyond

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLA Media's podcast, Applaudable Perspectives, hosted by President and CEO Pam Lewis, is proud to dedicate a special series to remarkable women this Women's History Month — and continuing well beyond March. Born from the pandemic and a lifelong love of storytelling, Applaudable Perspectives has become a beloved platform for laughter, exploration, and genuine human connection.Women's History Month has a rich origin story: first celebrated locally in 1978 by Sonoma City Community in Santa Rosa, CA, President Jimmy Carter issued the first national proclamation designating a "National Week" in 1980, and Congress expanded it to a full month in 1987 — recognizing women's vital contributions to American and global history.For Lewis, this series is deeply personal. "I was raised by strong women and role models, and even interned at Ms. Magazine with Gloria Steinem at the helm — and I attended an all-women's college. For this month, I wanted to amplify the stories of some special ladies from different walks of life and their unique stories. It's been a fun journey of laughter, exploration and inspiration."Inspired by legendary interviewers like Terry Gross, Lewis launched Applaudable Perspectives during the pandemic, driven by a passion for human connection. "I have always loved meeting new people and sharing stories, and insights on being human," she says. The podcast has traveled — by phone and in person — to far-flung places including the UK, Croatia, the Amazon Jungle in Ecuador, Cuba, Nepal, and Nashville's iconic Music Row.The celebration continues in the weeks and months ahead with a compelling lineup of new interviews featuring Rudy Jordan, Mary Ellen Pethel, Jessica Jeffers, Maureen Thornton, Tina Jones, Shelly Robertson Birdsong, and Debbi Champion — each bringing a singular voice and story to the Applaudable Perspectives platform.The first two episodes featuring award-winning author And historian Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel and historical preservationist Rudy Jordan are available now:Good Trouble & Great Towns with Franklin Tennessee’s “First Lady of Preservation” Rudy JordanListeners can also check out earlier episodes featuring women like country artist Alyssa Bonagura, Pulitzer Prize nominated author Deb Hunter, Scarritt-Bennett Executive Director Rev. Dr. Sondrea L. Tolbert, and author Judy Rivera Rosso and more.Applaudable Perspectives is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts, your favorite podcast app and at plamedia.com.Happy listening! Tell us what you think and be part of the conversation. Let us tell YOUR story. If you like what you hear, have a topic or a suggestion for a possible guest, let us know at info@plamedia.com.About PLA MediaAn award-winning public relations and marketing agency, PLA was founded in 1985 by business marketing guru Pam Lewis. With over 35 plus years of PR/Marketing experience, Lewis’ past and present clients have included TV shows, personalities, museums, festivals, radio programs, entertainers, entrepreneurs, hotels, perfume manufacturers, restaurants, etc. This boutique firm offers public relations, award-winning graphic design, website creation and maintenance services. In addition, PLA also offers social media coordination to build and implement campaigns, understand audiences, monitor trends and engage with the fans/followers on the client’s behalf. For additional information on our services and clients, visit www.plamedia.com

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