INAUGURAL SKYFIRE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2026 LINEUP

Citywide Sustainability Activation: Storytelling for the Next Generation of Environmental Leaders | March 27–29 Across Phoenix, Mesa, and Tempe

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Skyfire Environmental Film Festival (https://www.skyfireff.org) will host a three-day environmental film and sustainability activation from March 27-29, 2026 and is designed to transform climate awareness into measurable action, bringing together films, educators, students, scientists and community leaders to watch films and explore solutions to environmental and sustainability challenges. More than a traditional film event, Skyfire connects storytelling with infrastructure, education, public transit, clean energy, circular systems, and civic leadership across the Valley. The festival blends cinema, education, and civic engagement to inspire action and connect communities to environmental innovation.

“Skyfire was created to move beyond conversation and into coordinated action. Film has the power to shift culture—but culture shift only matters if it changes behavior. We designed this festival as a living model of what climate leadership looks like when education, infrastructure, business, and community align,” said Mike McMahon, co-founder Skyfire International Film Festival.

The events will take place across several venues in the Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe areas, including the ASU MIX Center, Beth Hebrew, and the Arizona Science Center, creating a citywide cultural platform for environmental storytelling and dialogue. The festival features 22 film blocks including feature-length environmental documentaries, student and youth films from around the world, short documentaries, animated films, wildlife and conservation films and Indigenous and cultural environmental stories.

"Kuleana" will premiere in the opening night slot on Friday March 27 at 7PM. With narration by Woody Harrelson, "Kuleana" explores Hawai‘i’s fragile ecosystems as athletes and scientists reveal the shocking reach of plastic pollution—and the growing movement determined to save our oceans before it’s too late.

"Fork in the Road" will close out the festival on Sunday, March 29th at 4PM. Executive produced by Nick Offerman, Fork in the Road takes audiences inside the growing movement to rethink our food system, spotlighting the farmers, chefs, and advocates working to rebuild a healthier relationship between the land, the table, and the communities they feed.

Student and youth films will also be featured, showcasing emerging voices in environmental storytelling. A wide range of films covering themes such as climate change, drought, wildlife conservation, agriculture, food systems, environmental justice, urban sustainability and Indigenous stewardship of land will screen throughout the weekend.

Included during the weekend will be an awards presentation honoring the Best Narrative Environmental Short, Environmental Inspiration Animation Award, Most Impactful Environmental Feature Documentary, Most Impactful Environmental Short Documentary, Most Impactful Environmental Student Short Film, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, an Audience Choice Award and a Spark Movement Award, which will be given out to the film that best manifest the mission of the Skyfire Environmental Film Festival.

Additional examples of films that will be screened during the festival include:

● To Use a Mountain (https://www.touseamountain.com)

● Emergent City (https://www.emergentcitydoc.com)

● Fatal Watch (https://www.fatalwatch.com)

● Singing Back the Buffalo (https://buffalosong.com)

● Farming While Black https: (//www.farmingwhileblack.org)

● How We Survive Diomede (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKace4sqKzM)

● Raising Aniya (https://www.redfordcenter.org/films/raising-aniya/)

● Giants Rising (https://www.giantsrising.com)

● Beer Saves the World! (https://www.prairieprophecy.com/beer-saves-the-world)

In addition to the film screenings, the festival is set to host seminars, panels, and workshops focused on environmental education and storytelling, including:

● Podcasting for environmental awareness

● Sustainable art and non-toxic materials

● Composting solutions for water shortages

● Documentary filmmaking workshops

● Photography and environmental storytelling

● Environmental policy discussions

These sessions are hosted at the ASU MIX Center classrooms and studios and involve speakers from universities, nonprofits, filmmakers, and industry experts.

“Storytelling is one of the most powerful climate solutions we have. When people see themselves in a story, they begin to see themselves in the solution. That’s why this festival is about more than screenings—it’s about activating a city” said Dr. Joe Rosalle, co-founder Skyfire Environmental Film Festival. “Through curated film screenings, zero-waste operations, public transportation integration, and hands-on service projects, the festival is aiming to create an immersive experience that demonstrates how sustainability can function at scale.

Urban farming education and climate-smart innovation are central themes of this year’s programming. Festival partners include Perennial Films, Arizona Composting Council, Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University, and Scottsdale Community College—demonstrating how education, research, and storytelling can work together to advance climate solutions.

A community partnership with Red Velvet Recipes further integrate sustainability into everyday life, making climate action tangible and culturally relevant.

Setting a New Standard for Sustainable Events

While many festivals recommend sustainability practices, Skyfire sets the expectation—making climate responsibility a standard, not an option. Skyfire will utilize a new standard for sustainable events by embedding zero-waste systems through partnerships with transit providers, waste diversion experts, and climate-forward organizations, every cup, plate, and piece of material used during the festival is designed to be diverted from landfill, and every attendee has access to seamless, eco-friendly transit options.

By aligning arts and culture with systems change, Skyfire is building a replicable blueprint where storytelling, civic engagement, and environmental responsibility converge to inspire action. Together, this coalition creates a model of collective impact where sustainability becomes a lived experience and a pathway to long-term change.

2026 sponsors of the Skyfire Film Festival include Arizona Community Foundation, Denali Water Solutions, Arizona State University Sydney Poitier Film School, Arizona Science Center, Valley Metro, Greenworks, USBank, Vanguard, CBRE, Marsh McLennan, Ewing Irrigation, Agave Environmental, Soil Seed and Water and April & Ashley Roses.



Tickets & Information

Tickets start at $50 and are available at:

https://www.skyfireff.org/zeffy

For the full lineup and festival details, visit:

https://www.skyfireff.org

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