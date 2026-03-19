Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) Launches Access Granted(TM) Initiative to Support Patient Access to Treatments

DEF is the best partner...we can take a deeper dive into the biologics & small molecule drugs & help our audience get an even better knowledge on the processes & drugs we get approved every day.” — Heather Sawrey, Access Coordinator

IRVINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) today announced the launch of the Access Granted(TM) Initiative, a comprehensive educational series intended to support all those involved in the care of patients with skin disease to assure they receive access to the most medically appropriate treatments. DEF has led with programming aimed at optimizing patient access in its live and virtual education, and this novel initiative enhances existing efforts to support anyone involved in prescription fulfillment, prior authorizations, documentation, and appeals within dermatology practices.

“There have been dramatic developments in the skin disease treatment landscape, particularly with regard to diseases such as psoriatic disease, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, alopecia areata, vitiligo, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and more,” observes DEF President Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C. “Unfortunately, delays or denials can prevent some patients from obtaining their medication, which results in prolonged suffering. In other cases, well-established drugs are denied. We in the clinic must continuously ensure that our patient assessments and documentation support treatment selection, and the DEF is in a position to educate and assist staff to better navigate and streamline pathways for treatment access.”

A recent study of US patients with atopic dermatitis found that roughly half (48.1%) had experienced at least one treatment delay or denial in the past year.1

Surveys of practicing dermatology NPs and PAs conducted at the DERM2025 NP/PA CME Conference revealed that more than half of respondents at least sometimes avoid prescribing a preferred medication due to concerns about drug fulfillment due to access challenges or misinformation. In the same survey, 21% of respondents said they felt not very or not at all prepared to respond to denials for drug coverage.2

The DEF is collaborating with experienced access experts Neomia “Neo” Cuellar, CCMA, PACS and Heather Sawrey. Ms. Cuellar is a nationally recognized healthcare access advocate with almost 2 decades of experience in dermatology and specialty medication management. Ms. Sawrey, an access coordinator with 17 years of experience in a clinic setting now at George Washington University, also consults for several leading dermatology companies.

The Dermalorian(TM) Webinar Special Series: Access Granted(TM) on Monday, March 23, 2026 from 7:00-9:00 PM ET is the first of 4 quarterly webinars planned for 2026. Additional components, including a regularly updated blog on the DEF website DermNPPA.org, monthly updates in the DEFinitely eNewsletter, and social media videos with the DEF, will educate an even larger audience. Additionally, the DEF will host a special Access Granted(TM) Educational Symposium in person at no additional cost for registrants of the DERM2026 NP/PA CME Conference in July 2026 at the Encore in Las Vegas.

“DEF is an amazing source of educational information for everyone in the dermatology space. The Foundation is strong, trusted, and well respected,” says Ms. Sawrey, who has served as faculty for past DEF programs. “The information is always presented on the stage in a way that anyone who is in dermatology can understand, and I always learn something new with every speaker and session. Being a biologic coordinator for so long and being a self-proclaimed ‘skin nerd,’ I feel DEF is the best partner for me because we can take a deeper dive into the biologics and small molecule drugs and help members get an even better knowledge on the processes and drugs we get approved every day.”

Both Ms. Sawrey and Ms. Cuellar say they are passionate about access. “Treatment access can deeply impact patients and their families. Early in my career, I had a patient who always appeared strong and optimistic during visits, but one day she missed an appointment. When I called to check in, her high school–aged daughter shared that her mother had taken her own life and that the burden of her disease had been a major factor. That moment changed how I viewed dermatology and reinforced how closely physical and emotional health are connected,” Ms. Cuellar shares.

“Later, when my nine-year-old stepson was diagnosed with bone cancer, my family experienced firsthand the challenges of insurance approvals for necessary medications. Working alongside the nurses to help fight for those approvals gave me a deeper appreciation for the role healthcare teams play in advocating for patients,” Ms. Cuellar says. “Those experiences shaped my commitment to patient access and to educating other healthcare professionals on how to navigate these systems so patients can receive the care they need.”

Information about the Access Granted(TM) Initiative will be updated continuously on the DEF website at DermNPPA.org.

1. Loiselle AR, Chovatiya R, Thibau IJ, Johnson JK, Guadalupe M, Smith Begolka W. Evaluating Access to Prescription Medications in the Atopic Dermatitis Patient Population in the USA. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2024 Jul;14(7):1811-1821. doi: 10.1007/s13555-024-01205-0. Epub 2024 Jun 16. PMID: 38880857; PMCID: PMC11264656.

2. DEF Treatment Access Survey at DERM2025 NP/PA CME Conference, July 2025, Las Vegas, NV.

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