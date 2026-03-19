Award-Winning Counsellor Rachel Hilton to Release Eye-Opening Guide to Modern Couples' Conflicts

Inside the Therapy Room Offers Compassionate, Real-World Insights from Decades in the Consulting Room

THETFORD, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book: Inside the Therapy Room : A Counsellor's Guide to Couples in Conflict provides an intimate, compassionate look at the complex dynamics that bring couples to therapy. Drawing directly from the emotional truths encountered in the consulting room, the book explores a wide range of contemporary relationship struggles from emotional affairs, pornography's impact, and resurfacing trauma to blended family tensions, menopause and intimacy, financial secrets, unequal household loads, social media obsessions, and the quiet drifts that erode connection.Structured as a series of relatable, anonymised case-inspired vignettes and reflections, the book addresses issues such as betrayal through messages, when desire fades at different paces, in-law power struggles, jealousy, unspoken resentments, and the challenges of love in later life.With empathy and integrity, Rachel Hilton illuminates why patterns emerge, how conflict manifests, and the profound courage required for repair and reconnection. Dedicated to couples who stay in the room despite pain, and to therapists who hold that space, this guide serves as both a beacon of hope for struggling partners and a valuable resource for professionals seeking a deeper understanding of relational distress.This pre-launch title promises to resonate with anyone navigating the realities of long-term relationships, offering validation, clarity, and gentle guidance towards healing.Key Highlights:• Explores over 100 real-world relationship themes drawn from anonymised clinical experience• Covers modern challenges, including digital betrayal, emotional affairs, pornography, social media obsession, menopause-related intimacy shifts, and blended family complexities• Addresses sensitive topics such as domestic violence (including when she hits him), financial control, hidden addictions, trauma resurfacing, and love across cultural or generational lines• Emphasises compassionate, non-judgemental understanding of vulnerability, patterns, and the possibility of repair• Highlights the therapy room as a space of honesty, discomfort, courage, and profound human connectionAbout the Author: Rachel Hilton is a multi-award-winning counsellor and hypnotherapist with nearly 20 years of experience in counselling and over six years in hypnotherapy. She works flexibly and relationally with individuals of all ages, children, teenagers, adults, older clients, as well as couples, families, and groups. Grounded in the belief that therapy is deeply human and never "one neat format," her practice honours diverse needs: some clients talk, others move, create, or simply sit in safe silence.Originally from London, Rachel has lived on the Norfolk and Suffolk borders for nearly 30 years. She is a mother to three grown children and shares her home with a puppy named Agnes. Her work continually affirms that sustainable change occurs through feeling understood, supported, and guided with patience rather than judgment or haste.

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