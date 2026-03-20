KennCo Insurance Takes Over CarsIreland Learner Hub to Support Young Motorists

IRELAND, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KennCo Insurance is pleased to announce its takeover of the CarsIreland learner hub starting March 2026. This collaboration will help create a dedicated resource hub for learners and young drivers across the country, offering practical tips, guidance and advice for anyone starting their driving journey.From March, KennCo will take over CarsIreland Learner Hub to provide a wide range of content aimed at educating young and learner drivers on the important topics of road safety, insurance and rules of the road. By placing a focus on the specific needs of young drivers, KennCo and CarsIreland hope to build confidence and promote safer habits from the very beginning.This latest update also builds on the relationship between KennCo and CarsIreland, bringing together expert insurance knowledge with one of the country's largest motoring platforms. The Learner Hub will be updated regularly so that the information is up-to-date with the challenges faced by modern learner drivers in Ireland.Noel Gavin, Marketing Manager at KennCo Insurance, said: "We are delighted to be building on our partnership with Cars Ireland by taking over the learner hub. We want every young driver to have access to the right information, whether that’s how to prepare for your first driving lesson or just understanding how insurance works, we want to provide the best support to help young drivers get on the road safely and confidently."The Learner Hub can be accessed through the CarsIreland website. It is a key part of KennCo’s ongoing efforts to support the next generation of Irish motorists.

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