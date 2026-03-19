Lunai Bioworks Engages Initial U.S. Countermeasure Opportunities Following $400M–$1.2B Consortium Launch

A National Chemical Defense Consortium

AI Platform Begins Government and Institutional Discussions to Accelerate Chemical Threat Countermeasure Development

Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ:LNAI)

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI), through its wholly owned subsidiary BioSymetrics, today announced the formation of a national consortium designed to accelerate the discovery and development of chemical countermeasures for emerging battlefield and terrorism threats. The Pathfinder Consortium is a national academic–industry alliance that consolidates historically siloed U.S. chemical warfare preparedness resources into a unified, execution-ready infrastructure capable of accelerating medical countermeasure development to approximately three years.For decades, America’s chemical defense capabilities have existed in fragmented silos: academic toxicology labs, military research units, federal agencies, and biotech innovators operating independently. Pathfinder integrates these capabilities into a coordinated framework engineered for speed, capital efficiency, and national readiness.A 3-year regulatory pathway, not a 10-year drug timelineUnlike traditional pharmaceutical development cycles, chemical countermeasures can follow accelerated regulatory pathways.The Pathfinder model is structured to:• Demonstrate efficacy in yeast and cell-based systems• Validate therapeutic effects in FDA-recognized zebrafish models• Complete two confirmatory animal studies• Conduct a 50-person Phase I safety studyThe full process can be completed in approximately 36 months.In many cases, existing FDA-approved drugs may be repurposed, potentially reducing timelines even further.“Chemical defense cannot operate on a decade-long pharmaceutical clock,” said David Weinstein, CEO of Lunai Bioworks. “The regulatory framework allows for speed, and Pathfinder is designed to execute within that accelerated pathway.”Responding to the new invisible battlefieldWith rising global geopolitical tension and the rapid integration of AI, autonomous drones, and chemical payload delivery systems, Lunai believes the threat landscape has shifted materially.The modern battlefield is no longer confined to visible front lines. It is algorithmic. It is airborne. It is chemical.Pathfinder represents a strategic response: a scalable national platform positioned for what the Company envisions as a potential “Warp Speed 2” era of chemical preparedness.Strategic and financial significanceValidated countermeasures are typically procured by the U.S. government for national stockpiling programs, with awards ranging from $400 million to $1.2 billion per program.By mobilizing and organizing national capabilities, Pathfinder positions BioSymetrics to:• Access non-dilutive funding sources, Compete for BARDA, DoD, and Homeland Security programs• Pursue large-scale federal procurement contracts• Monetize repurposed compounds through rapid deployment pathways• Diversify revenue beyond traditional biotech development cyclesThe Consortium leverages BioSymetrics’ proprietary AI-enabled phenotypic platform, integrating machine learning analytics with high-throughput vertebrate screening to rapidly identify toxicologic signatures and therapeutic leads.National Leadership and Execution FrameworkPathfinder includes collaboration with nationally recognized experts, including:• Dr. Calum MacRae (Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School)• Dr. Vik Bebarta (Colonel, U.S. Air Force Reserve; University of Colorado)• Dr. Randall Peterson (University of Utah)• Dr. Vincent Jo Davisson (Purdue University)By aligning academic, military, and AI-driven biotech capabilities under a single operational structure, Pathfinder aims to transition chemical defense from a fragmented research model into an execution-oriented national preparedness platform.About Lunai BioworksLunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-enabled biotechnology company advancing rapid in vivo phenotypic drug discovery across CNS and biodefense applications. By integrating high-throughput vertebrate screening with machine learning analytics, Lunai seeks to accelerate therapeutic discovery while reducing cost, time, and capital intensity.For more information, visit www.lunaibioworks.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential clinical impact, therapeutic benefit, development timelines, partnering strategy, and commercial value. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Lunai Bioworks undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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