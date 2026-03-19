Haven’t filed your taxes yet? Here’s what you should know

Whether it’s where to find free tax help, how to track the status of your refund, or what refundable tax credits you’re eligible to claim, the Oregon Department of Revenue wants to make sure you have the information you need to file tax year 2025 tax returns before the April 15 deadline.

Through March 15, DOR has processed 937,000 electronically filed returns with more than half of the expected 2.2 million Oregon personal income tax returns yet to be filed. The department urges taxpayers not to wait until the last minute to file. If you have questions about filing you can find the information you need on the department’s website with guidance addressing the most common issues included below.

File electronically

“The best advice we can give taxpayers is to be certain their return is complete and accurate, and to file their return electronically,” said Megan Denison, administrator of DOR’s Personal Tax and Compliance Division. “If they need help, free assistance is available at sites across the state, along with a variety of options to e-file for free.”

On average, taxpayers who file electronically and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund within two weeks. Distribution of refunds for e-filed returns began in mid-February. Due to the late receipt of tax form information from the IRS in late 2025, processing of paper-filed returns has been delayed until late March and refunds for paper filed returns will not start being issued until early April.

Taxpayers looking for the status of their refund for e-filed returns can use DOR’s Where’s My Refund? tool.

Mailing your return? Mail it early

Taxpayers who choose to file a paper return, should mail it early. The federal and state tax deadline is April 15, but due to changes at the U.S. Postal Service, returns mailed in after April 9 may not receive a postmark on time. Taxpayers who still want to mail their paper returns can take them to a local USPS office and request a postmark no later than April 15, 2026.

Paper returns can also be physically deposited in drop boxes available on both the east and west sides of the Department of Revenue Building in Salem, or outside the DOR offices in Portland, Eugene, Medford, and Bend. A drop box at DOR’s Gresham office is available during business hours.

Claim your “kicker”

The Oregon surplus revenue kicker is a refundable credit that will either increase a taxpayer's Oregon state income tax refund or decrease the amount of state taxes they owe. It is not sent to taxpayers separately as a check.

Only taxpayers who filed a tax year 2024 return and also file a tax year 2025 return can receive a kicker. The credit is a percentage of Oregon personal income tax liability for the 2024 tax year.

Taxpayers can determine the amount of their kicker using a “What’s My Kicker? calculator available on Revenue Online.

Free electronic filing options are available

Direct File Oregon: Taxpayers can use Free Fillable Forms to file their federal return and then use Direct File Oregon to file their Oregon personal income tax return directly with the state.

Now in its third year, Direct File Oregon is a free interview-based program and allows taxpayers the convenience and security of filing their Oregon Personal Income Tax return directly with the state of Oregon through Revenue Online. Nearly 4,700 taxpayers have already used Direct File Oregon this year.

Other free electronic filing options: Free guided tax preparation is available for taxpayers that meet income requirements. Using links from the department’s website ensures that both taxpayers’ federal and state return will be filed for free. These free services work much like the popular pay to file programs.

Find free tax filing assistance

From IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) or AARP Foundation TaxAide locations, Oregon taxpayers needing free assistance have over 107 different places across the state where they can get free in-person help filing their taxes.

Free tax help is also available online through the United Way’s MyFreeTaxes program.

Make an appointment at a free tax help site by using the links for each organization on the Department of Revenue's webpage, or consult the department’s interactive map.

Check your eligibility and claim your refundable tax credits

Taxpayers should check their eligibility for a series of refundable tax credits for low-income workers and families. A refundable credit not only reduces the amount of tax a taxpayer owes, any leftover credit results in a cash refund that can be deposited directly into their bank account.