Protecting our Economy by Investing in the Workforce of Tomorrow

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The Ministry of Immigration and Career Training is investing nearly $125 million in programs and services to prepare Saskatchewan people for, and ensure they are the first to benefit from, the high-quality jobs being created by our economy.

"Our government will always work to ensure that the individuals living and working in our province have access to the employment opportunities being created by our strong and growing economy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said. "We will continue to protect Saskatchewan workers and employers by investing in programs that help Saskatchewan citizens gain the skills and education required to secure employment."

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget includes funding for workforce development programs that support unemployed and underemployed people, including:

$21.8 million for adult essential skills training, which provides people with the foundational skills and abilities they need to get a job, such as literacy and job interviewing skills;

$22.2 million for training programs delivered through post-secondary institutions that provide people with the skills and credentials they need to work in in-demand occupations in sectors such as health care, construction, mining and manufacturing;

$25.9 million for pre-employment programs and services which are offered through third-party partnerships and include work placement opportunities and career counselling; and

$10.4 million to support persons with disabilities to prepare for transition into the workforce.

An increase of $2 million will add 300 apprenticeship training seats for skilled trades people, bringing the total investment in apprenticeship training to $27.2 million annually and increasing the total number of training seats to 5,300. A corresponding increase of $194,000 is being made in the Apprenticeship Training Allowance (ATA) to ensure apprentices are funded to participate in training away from their home community. This brings the total ATA investment to $3.43 million annually.

Also included is an increase of $534,000 to the Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres, bringing the ministry's total investment to $3.5 million. This increase will allow each of Regina and Saskatoon's Centres to offer three more training courses per year.

2026-27 Budget includes an increase of $9.2 million in funding through the Labour Market Transfer Agreement (LMTA) with the federal government. This targeted support will protect Saskatchewan workers and businesses from tariff impacts. It will be used to support intensive training for unemployed workers or training for employees on work-sharing agreements to protect them from job loss. The ministry will work with affected employers to design and deliver training programs, including employer-sponsored training to assist in employee reskilling and upskilling.

The budget supports the province's Patients First Health Care Plan with an investment of $3.7 million for training and settlement supports for in-demand health occupations, which includes:

$2.8 million to support training seats for continuing care assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and diagnostic medical sonographers; and

$910,000 for credential recognition programming to support workforce development and retention initiatives.

The Ministry of Immigration and Career Training's 2026-27 Budget is investing in programs and services in support of the three-point plan outlined in Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: the Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy. By preparing Saskatchewan people for jobs, recognizing skills in Saskatchewan, and through the use of targeted international recruitment when jobs cannot be filled by local talent, Saskatchewan employers will have the labour force required to grow our economy.

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