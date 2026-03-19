Cimpress, the publicly-traded leader in web-to-print customization, is integrating with web printing provider CloudLab. Cimpress and ClouldLab will work together to build out web printing. CloudLab's Web to Print product is part of Cimpress.

Two innovators are joining forces: Cimpressand and CloudLab are integrating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

CloudLab’s technology and its autonomous team reflect our strategy. That is why we are reinforcing what makes CloudLab effective, its technical edge and its independence.” — Robert S. Keane, CEO of Cimpress

DORTMUND, GERMANY, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two innovators are joining forces: Cimpress (Nasdaq: CMPR), the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, and CloudLab , a global technology leader in web-to-print software, are taking their successful collaboration to the next level. Following a three-year strategic investment, CloudLab is now being fully welcomed into the Cimpress family.Continuity at the HelmThis step is the logical evolution of a collaboration built on shared entrepreneurial DNA and strong results on both sides. The collaboration, in place since 2022, has already proven positive for CloudLab’s customers.At the helm of CloudLab, the course remains steady. Marc Horriar and Ionut Berescu will continue to lead as a duo. In their roles as CEO and CTO, and as continuing shareholders, they will drive CloudLab’s strategic roadmap and technological direction while shaping the company’s future.CloudLab draws additional strength from these synergies to sharpen its focus on its core competency: advancing web solutions for print, packaging, and publishing. For customers, this means faster innovation and shorter product cycles, while maintaining the same level of service quality and technical depth.Synergies for the Future“The support from Cimpress has enabled us to accelerate our vision over the past few years,” said Marc Horriar, founder and CEO of CloudLab. “We have gained valuable insights and found that our cultures are a strong match. Cimpress supports our commitment to serve all customers equally, even those who compete with Cimpress. As a result, we were never under pressure to sell. Cimpress took the time to show us the potential that comes with being part of the group, allowing us to push forward the future of print mass customization as a decentralized subsidiary.”This equity move will expand synergies and accelerate the joint development of new technologies. CloudLab will continue to strengthen its role as a leading technology provider in mass customization.Independence Remains the Hallmark“CloudLab’s technology and its autonomous team reflect our strategy,” said Robert S. Keane, CEO of Cimpress. “Becoming a majority shareholder is the next step. Our goal is clear: we want to offer customers worldwide the best possible experience in design enablement. That is why we are reinforcing what makes CloudLab effective, its technical edge and its independence.”For existing and future CloudLab customers, this ensures continued access to the features and services they expect. It also brings a stronger technical base, faster innovation, and access to Cimpress’s global resources. CloudLab will continue to operate as an independent software provider, offering its solutions to the broader market.About CimpressCimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands and grow through custom print and promotional products. Founded in 1995, Cimpress is a global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable products quickly, even in low quantities. Its brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint, and BoxUp. More at cimpress.com.About CloudLabCloudLab develops premium web solutions for print, packaging, and publishing. Its products, printQ, packQ, and brandQ, reflect the modern, automated printing industry. Founded in 2013 in Dortmund, the company now has more than 80 team members across five locations worldwide. It delivers tailored web projects for both small print shops and large international companies, from kickoff through launch and beyond. More at cloudlab-solutions.com.

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