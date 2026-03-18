Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jose Ayala, D.P.M. and Rahul Patel and reappointed Joe E. Martin, Jr., D.P.M. to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Advisory Board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on technical matters relevant to the regulation of the practice of podiatry.

Jose Ayala, D.P.M of Brownsville is the chief medical officer of Tenet Healthcare. He is a member of the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Ayala received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Puerto Rico and a Doctor of Podiatry Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine.

Rahul Patel of San Antonio is an attorney and the managing partner of Patel Gaines, PLLC. Patel also is the founder of the Alamo Angels, a founding member of Citizens for Appraisal Reform, and is a member of the government affairs committee for the Texas Association of Property Tax Professionals. Additionally, he is an avid supporter of the St. Mary’s Law School Mentor Circle Program. Patel received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from The Ohio State University and a Juris Doctor from Cooley Law School.

Joe E. Martin Jr., D.P.M. of College Station is retired after serving as a podiatrist on staff at Baylor Scott & White Clinics for 36 years. He is a life member and former president of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association. He is board certified in foot surgery with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Martin received a Bachelor of Science in microbiology with a minor in chemistry from Brigham Young University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the Samuel Merritt University College of Podiatric Medicine (formerly known as the California College of Podiatric Medicine).