Expanding Trade Protects Saskatchewan's Economy and Jobs

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The Ministry of Trade and Export Development's 2026-27 Provincial Budget supports building opportunities and connecting the world to Saskatchewan, which helps support the programs and services people rely on. This budget aims to bring more investment into the province, creating more jobs and building opportunities across all sectors, allowing the province to remain strong, stable and secure.

"The past year has shown just how important it is to have a strong economic foundation and competitive advantage that protects the province during geopolitical challenges," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "I am proud of the work our government has done to stand up for Saskatchewan across the province, the country and the globe. With renewed momentum on the global front, I am excited about the opportunities and stability our efforts bring to the people who call this great province home."

In today's climate, connections to global hubs are crucial for businesses, tourism and families. The 2026-27 Budget will see continued support for direct flights to Minneapolis and Denver through minimum revenue guarantees with both the Regina and Saskatoon airport authorities. These flights not only enhance accessibility for residents but also boost the province's appeal for investors by preserving essential business connections and ensuring economic competitiveness.

"We understand the importance of protecting jobs, supporting businesses and strengthening the economy. Because of that, we remain committed to protecting Saskatchewan by diversifying markets while maintaining the relationships we have worked so hard to build," Kaeding said.

Saskatchewan remains focused on strengthening international engagement efforts to resolve tariffs, diversify markets and promote the province's role in ensuring food, energy and manufacturing security across the globe. With exporters in the province now doing business with 160 countries worldwide, the province's network of international trade and investment offices are proving invaluable.

Much progress was made on the internal trade front last year, including the introduction of the Saskatchewan Internal Trade Promotion Act, which will reduce trade barriers and promote free trade within Canada. This work helps protect business growth by cutting down on unnecessary approval processes, saving them time, effort and reducing red tape. This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to advancing these efforts even further through the Committee on Internal Trade alongside its federal, provincial and territorial counterparts.

2026-27 Budget provides ongoing support for the Young Entrepreneur Bursary, which provided a $5,000 bursary to 57 recipients from 48 communities to grow their businesses in the province last year. The program will continue for the next two years, providing nearly $1 million dollars over three years to young business owners who play a critical role in creating jobs, driving innovation and protecting the economy.

The province also remains committed to the Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit, helping Saskatchewan businesses purchase new equipment, upgrade facilities, and create good jobs. The program is a three-year pilot program offering a 45 per cent non-refundable tax credit to individuals and corporations that invest in an eligible Saskatchewan-based small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprise. It encourages investment here at home, allowing companies to expand operations.

The province continues to foster a provincial economy that delivers real results. Saskatchewan was ranked first among the provinces, totalling $13.6 billion for private capital investment in 2025. This is an increase of 12 per cent from last year.

Canada's latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers also indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion, increasing by 3.1 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

With this kind of investor confidence and economic strength, Saskatchewan will remain the best place to invest and do business.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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