$880 Million to Protect Saskatchewan and Strengthen Community Safety

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is protecting Saskatchewan by investing in community safety through targeted funding in the 2026-27 Provincial Budget, providing $740 million for the Ministry of Community Safety and $140 million for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) to support safer communities across the province.

"Saskatchewan people should feel safe in their communities and that is why our government is protecting families and communities with this year's budget," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "This budget invests in additional officers and stronger collaboration between police services and their communities. It also bolsters our province's ability to respond effectively to emergencies by ensuring frontline officers have the tools and resources they need to protect people, property and critical infrastructure. Together, these investments help create safer neighbourhoods where families can live, work, and plan for a future in Saskatchewan with confidence."

The 2026-27 Budget includes $310 million to support Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) operations in Saskatchewan, including $26 million for First Nations policing. These investments will help strengthen frontline policing capacity and enhance community safety in both urban and rural areas, protecting Saskatchewan communities now and into the future.

Additionally, community safety in small towns and rural Saskatchewan will also be supported through $190,000 funding for the Small Town and Rural (STAR) policing grant program. This program will enable local police services to better support the RCMP and expand their proactive, community-based policing efforts to respond to the unique needs of rural communities.

The province is continuing its investment in safer communities with nearly $6 million this year to support the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) initiative announced in fall 2024, an $11.9 million commitment to hire approximately 100 new municipal officers across Saskatchewan.

The Municipal Police Grant program will also receive an increase of $583,000 to help frontline officers respond to more calls for service and improve community safety.

Other budget highlights include:

Complex Needs Facilities - $2.7 million to establish the Complex Needs Facilities (CNF) in North Battleford and Prince Albert. These facilities are operated in close partnership with the Ministry of Health, ensuring that individuals receive coordinated, wrap-around care. Each CNF is staffed with dedicated on-site health care professionals and security personnel who provide safe, timely support to individuals experiencing an addiction or mental health crisis. Individuals may be monitored for up to 24 hours and are then connected to appropriate services and long-term supports to promote treatment and recovery.

- $2.7 million to establish the Complex Needs Facilities (CNF) in North Battleford and Prince Albert. These facilities are operated in close partnership with the Ministry of Health, ensuring that individuals receive coordinated, wrap-around care. Each CNF is staffed with dedicated on-site health care professionals and security personnel who provide safe, timely support to individuals experiencing an addiction or mental health crisis. Individuals may be monitored for up to 24 hours and are then connected to appropriate services and long-term supports to promote treatment and recovery. Hospital Public Safety Teams - $1.9 million to establish Hospital Public Safety Teams (HPSTs) in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. These teams will expand on-site security capacity in response to rising violence, disruptive behaviour and increasing police calls. By coordinating with municipal police services, HPSTs will enhance the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority's ability to maintain safe, secure hospital environments.

- $1.9 million to establish Hospital Public Safety Teams (HPSTs) in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. These teams will expand on-site security capacity in response to rising violence, disruptive behaviour and increasing police calls. By coordinating with municipal police services, HPSTs will enhance the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority's ability to maintain safe, secure hospital environments. Saskatchewan Highway Patrol - $713,000 investment to enhance the province's ability to conduct more highway inspections and ensure Saskatchewan roads remain safe. This funding will allow the province to strengthen efforts to reduce the movement of illicit substances, improve commercial vehicle compliance and support frontline policing operations across Saskatchewan.

- $713,000 investment to enhance the province's ability to conduct more highway inspections and ensure Saskatchewan roads remain safe. This funding will allow the province to strengthen efforts to reduce the movement of illicit substances, improve commercial vehicle compliance and support frontline policing operations across Saskatchewan. Electronic Monitoring Program - $2 million to expand the electronic monitoring program. Expanding this program ensures increased public safety through more stringent monitoring of individuals that judges decide can be managed in the community.

An additional $4.8 million will be invested to hire new officers under the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) to protect Saskatchewan residents. SMS has been operational since spring 2025 and focused on provincial policing priorities, including gangs, illegal weapons and drugs, along with apprehending prolific and high-risk offenders and wanted individuals that pose a public safety risk.

This year's budget allocates $140 million in funding to the SPSA to continue protecting Saskatchewan people and helping to create safe, strong communities. The SPSA is receiving an increase of $21.5 million in capital funding as part of its four-year plan to purchase four re-purposed land-based airtanker aircraft, consisting of two Dash 8-Q400AT models and two Dash 8-Q400MRE models. The delivery of the first airtanker was in 2025 with the delivery of the second airtanker expected in Q2 of 2026.

These targeted investments ensure police partners, correctional staff and emergency personnel are equipped to meet today's demands and tomorrow's challenges, strengthening safety and protecting residents across Saskatchewan.

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For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: mediacpps@gov.sk.ca