Governor Abbott Announces Federal Assistance For Corner Pocket Fire In Texas Panhandle

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a request from the State of Texas for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the Corner Pocket Fire in Donley County, which threatened and damaged homes and infrastructure in the Texas Panhandle and forced local evacuations.

"The state of Texas is working swiftly to provide additional funding to local officials and firefighters who battled the Corner Pocket Fire in Donley County over the weekend," said Governor Abbott. "This FEMA grant will help offset costs associated with firefighting operations as our brave firefighters battle blazes and protect the citizens of this great state. While this fire now contained, I encourage Texans to heed the guidance of local officials and take all necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as increased wildfire danger continues."

As of this morning, the Corner Pocket Fire has burned an estimated 234 acres and is now 100 percent contained. The fire prompted the evacuation of approximately 340 homes and threatened more than 2,160 homes in the surrounding area. State and local response personnel are actively engaged in suppression, containment, and public safety operations.

The approval of a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) makes the State of Texas eligible for 75 percent reimbursement from the federal government for eligible costs associated with wildfire suppression. These grants are available to states and local jurisdictions to support the mitigation, management, and control of fires that threaten to become major disasters.

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at Level III (Increased Readiness), and at the Governor's direction state emergency response resources remain deployed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to support local wildfire response efforts across the state.

Texans can find wildfire resources including safety tips, current fire information, and damage reporting tools in the TDEM Disaster Portal online at disaster.texas.gov.