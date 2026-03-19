Justice Budget Protects Families and Strengthens Enforcement to Keep Communities Safe

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The Ministry of Justice and Attorney General is investing nearly $269 million to improve access to justice and strengthen public safety.

"This budget will protect families and make Saskatchewan communities safer by strengthening access to an efficient, effective, and modern justice system for Saskatchewan's growing population," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "We are focused on protecting victims and families and improving community safety by reinforcing our courts, expanding judicial capacity, and enhancing justice services people rely on every day. These investments in court infrastructure, technology, and enforcement capacity will help ensure timely access to justice, promote confidence in the rule of law, and hold offenders accountable for their crimes."

The 2026-27 Budget provides funding to create a more accessible court system by providing timely access to justice for our growing population and putting the necessary resources in place to address larger volumes and increasingly complex cases. This year's budget will promote public safety, family support, and build strategies to reduce and respond to interpersonal violence and abuse across the province.

Major highlights in the 2026-27 Justice and Attorney General budget include the following:

Investment of $1.97 million to support the judiciary through the following: The appointment of four new Court of King's Bench associate judges in Saskatchewan. Associate judges will take on routine procedural matters currently handled by Court of King's Bench justices, helping to reduce judicial workload, improving scheduling flexibility, and support more timely resolution of cases. The appointment of three new Provincial Court judges in Saskatchewan. These additional judges will stabilize the Court's ability to meet rising caseload demands, reduce reliance on relief judges, and ensure timely access to justice for communities across Saskatchewan. The appointment of six new justices of the peace to provide independent adjudication of major inmate discipline hearings in Saskatchewan's correctional centres. These positions contribute to safer communities and greater public confidence in Saskatchewan's justice system. Two new Crown prosecutors to increase Public Prosecutions' capacity to specialize in prosecuting complex provincial immigration and taxation offences. An investment of $400,000 to fund these positions will strengthen enforcement outcomes, enhance compliance with provincial legislation, and support key government priorities related to economic integrity and public safety.



The ministry will also continue to invest in the Court Modernization Project, providing $3 million for ongoing enhancements such as modernized courtroom technology and infrastructure, enhanced safety and security, and the continued implementation of the Judicial Scheduling, Tracking and Amalgamated Reporting (J-STAR) system.

The justice system will help advance interpersonal violence programs and services through a $33.5 million investment that will bolster interpersonal violence programs and services that enhance victim services, broaden housing supports, raise awareness of human trafficking and improve access to legal and court-based resources.

Additional investments in the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General's 2026 -27 Budget include:

Increased funding of $326,000 for four new positions with the Public Guardian and Trustee to maintain and enhance protections for vulnerable adults, children, and the estates of deceased persons through timely, lawful intervention.

Funding of $170,000 to transition the Child Support Calculation Service to a provincially-funded model to provide fair and timely family justice services.

This year's budget protects and reaffirms government's commitment to a fair, accessible and effective justice system, one that protects the rights of all individuals, strengthens public safety, and supports the wellbeing of families and communities across our province.

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