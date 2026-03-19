Budget Protects and Supports Affordability and Growth in Post-Secondary Education

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

Saskatchewan's 2026-27 Provincial Budget provides stability for post-secondary institutions, keeps education affordable for students and expands training opportunities to align with Saskatchewan's strong job market.

The Ministry of Advanced Education is investing $847.1 million in Saskatchewan's post-secondary students and institutions - an increase of 7.5 per cent.

"Saskatchewan's post-secondary education sector is giving our students their best start with the knowledge, skills and training they need to be successful in our province's growing job market," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "This budget protects the critical role that post-secondary education plays in our province's future successes through strong student supports, significant capital investments and guaranteed funding increases to institutions."

A new multi-year funding agreement will provide approximately $250 million to post-secondary institutions over the next four years. In 2026-27, operating funding will increase by $33.6 million. Institutions will continue to receive three per cent increases to operating funding each year of the agreement, providing stable funding that supports student success.

Saskatchewan students will also benefit from a lower annual tuition increase limit under the agreement. Institutions have committed to limit tuition increases to a range of zero to three per cent.

The 2026-27 Budget includes significant funding increases for training seats to deliver the new Patients First Health Care Plan. Approximately $78.5 million will support ongoing program expansions and the addition of nearly 190 new seats this year, bringing total new seats to more than 1,000 since 2022.

"This investment continues our unprecedented expansion of health care training under the Health Human Resources Action Plan and ensures more professionals will be available to meet the needs of Saskatchewan residents," Cheveldayoff said.

More doctors and nurse practitioners will be trained in Saskatchewan. The budget provides $4.1 million in new funding to add 20 physician and 26 nurse practitioner seats in the 2026-27 academic year.

The province is also investing an additional $9.9 million to finalize implementation of three new domestic health care training programs that will begin this fall: respiratory therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology. An investment of $3.8 million will support continued implementation of the physician assistant program launched last year.

The Ministry of Advanced Education is also contributing to a multi-ministry pilot project that will add more continuing care aid training seats in La Ronge this year.

Student affordability is protected through an investment of $119.3 million in 2026-27. The Student Aid Fund is increasing by $5 million for a total of $39.1 million in direct financial support. This ensures more students can access loans and grants to help fund their education and prepare for future career opportunities. Scholarships and bursaries remain at $12.2 million and those who begin their career in Saskatchewan after graduation can continue to take advantage of up to $24,000 in tax credits through the Graduate Retention Program.

Capital investments are increasing by nearly 40 per cent to target areas of high labour market demand and support institutions in meeting current and emerging workforce needs. A total of $56.8 million will enhance campus facilities. Key capital investments include:

$10.4 million to continue expanding space for new domestic occupational therapy and speech language pathology programs at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon;

$10 million for continued design and planning work for the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus;

$4.6 million to support capital expansions required for the medical radiologic technology, medical laboratory technology, respiratory therapy, registered nurse and registered psychiatric nurse programs at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Saskatoon and Regina;

$3 million to support renovations and relocation for the University of Regina's Faculties of Nursing and Social Work in Saskatoon;

$2.2 million to expand welding, metal fabrication and machinist programs and introduce a millwright program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Regina campus;

$1 million to begin renovations for a new training facility at Carlton Trail College in Humboldt; and

$470,000 to support ongoing capital facility planning at North West College in North Battleford.

An additional $24.6 million will support regular maintenance, upgrades and renewal projects to sustain infrastructure and improve learning environments for students.

Saskatchewan is investing nearly $14.8 million in the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, demonstrating the province's commitment to veterinary training. Capital funding of $500,000 will allow continued planning for a potential expansion that would accommodate more students in the future.

In total, Saskatchewan has invested over $1.6 billion in post-secondary institutions and student supports in the past two years. The province's strong commitment to long-term stability and growth in annual operating funding is expected to increase Saskatchewan's post-secondary investment to nearly $1 billion per year by 2030.

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