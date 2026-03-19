Alite Laser Set to Unveil Highly Anticipated Mueller Location with Landmark Grand Opening Event

Alite Laser Hair Removal

Austin’s legacy medical spa expands its footprint to the Simond Avenue corridor, offering exclusive inaugural rewards and showcasing advanced laser technology.

The inauguration of our Mueller location is more than just an expansion; it is a celebration of the community that has supported us since 1988. ” — Paulie Fischer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alite Laser , a cornerstone of the Austin aesthetic community for over 35 years, has announced the official grand opening of its newest premier facility in the Mueller development. The celebratory event will take place on April 11, 2026 between 9:00-11:00am, at 1701 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723, marking a strategic expansion for the family-owned medical spa.The Mueller opening represents a significant milestone in Alite Laser’s mission to provide clinical-grade skin and hair solutions within a modern, accessible environment. Since its inception in 1988, the company has been recognized for pioneering a transparent, pay-as-you-go pricing model, successfully navigating the evolving landscape of medical aesthetics while maintaining a reputation for professional excellence and consumer-friendly care.Exclusive Inaugural Incentives and Community CelebrationTo commemorate the launch, Alite Laser has curated a series of exclusive opportunities for the Austin community during the April 11 event. The first 50 guests to arrive at the new Mueller location will receive a curated gift bag featuring premium skincare essentials. Throughout the day, attendees will be served complimentary artisan matcha while participating in a series of prize drawings.In a move to engage the local Mueller neighborhood, Alite Laser is offering substantial digital incentives for those who join their grand opening registration list. Every individual who signs up will automatically receive a $25 gift card redeemable toward their first laser treatment at the Simond Avenue location. Additionally, those on the list will be entered into an exclusive drawing for a chance to win comprehensive, complimentary laser hair removal sessions. Interested parties can register at: https://alitelaser.com/locations/mueller/ “The inauguration of our Mueller location is more than just an expansion; it is a celebration of the community that has supported us since 1988,” said Paulie Fischer, Owner of Alite Laser. “By bringing our specialized medical-grade technology to Simond Avenue, we are making it easier for Austin residents to access high-tier aesthetic results without the burden of long-term contracts. We look forward to establishing deep roots in the Mueller district.”A 35-Year Legacy of Aesthetic PrecisionThe Mueller facility will be equipped with the Candela GentleMax Pro, the industry standard for safe and effective laser hair removal across all skin tones. This technology, paired with the clinical expertise of Licensed Estheticians and Certified Laser Hair Removal Professionals (CLHRP), allows Alite Laser to deliver superior outcomes in:• Clinical Skin Rejuvenation: Including Vivace RF Microneedling and specialized chemical peels.• Permanent Hair Solutions: Combining advanced laser technology with traditional electrolysis for a comprehensive approach.• Signature Facials: Featuring HydraFacials and professional-grade dermaplaning designed for immediate, visible results.The new location joins a network of successful clinics in Central Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Onion Creek, further solidifying Alite Laser’s position as a dominant force in the Texas medical spa industry.About Alite LaserFounded in 1988, Alite Laser is a premier, family-owned medical spa headquartered in Austin, Texas. Specializing in non-invasive skin rejuvenation and permanent hair removal, the company is dedicated to providing medical-grade results through a patient-first, contract-free business model. With a 35-year history of "Best of Austin" accolades, Alite Laser continues to set the standard for professional integrity and clinical excellence in the aesthetic field.Learn more at: https://alitelaser.com

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