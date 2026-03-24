Buddy Bear Car Wash Goes Green: Solar and Battery Storage Drive Efficiency at Broadview, IL Location

Partnering with E4 and Associated Bank, Buddy Bear cuts energy costs and adds revenue through grid services at its Broadview solar-powered facility.

BROADVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddy Bear Car Wash, a staple of the Chicagoland car wash industry for over 30 years, is proud to announce the successful implementation of a state-of-the-art solar energy and battery storage system at its Broadview, Illinois facility. The project, originated and led by energy and sustainability consulting firm E4, marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

The integrated solar and battery storage system is designed to provide Buddy Bear with a "dual-benefit" energy strategy. By generating its own clean power on-site, the car wash will significantly reduce its reliance on the grid and lower monthly energy expenditures. Furthermore, the advanced battery storage system allows the facility to participate in grid services, creating a new recurring revenue stream while ensuring grid stability during peak demand periods in the ComEd territory.

“At Buddy Bear, we are always looking for ways to innovate and improve the experience for our customers while being mindful of our community footprint,” said Phil DeGeratto, Owner of Buddy Bear Car Wash. “This solar and battery project is a win-win. It allows us to control our long-term energy costs and invest those savings back into our business, all while doing our part to support a cleaner, more resilient power grid in Broadview.”

The project’s construction was made possible through financing provided by Associated Bank. The bank’s participation underscores the financial sector's growing support for renewable energy projects that provide both environmental impact and strong fiscal returns for small businesses.

“Associated Bank is proud to support Buddy Bear Car Wash in this forward-thinking initiative,” said Roopali Pandey, Senior Vice President at Associated Bank. “Financing projects that combine sustainability with clear economic value is a priority for us. Phil and the team at Buddy Bear are demonstrating how local businesses can leverage green technology to strengthen their bottom line and lead their industry into the future.”

The deal was originated by E4, a leading consulting firm that specializes in identifying and executing high-impact energy solutions for corporate and commercial clients. E4’s expertise in navigating the complexities of the Illinois energy landscape—including the incentives provided by the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA)—was instrumental in bringing the Buddy Bear project to fruition.

“Buddy Bear Car Wash is a perfect example of a forward-thinking business that isn't just consuming energy, but actively managing it as a strategic asset,” said Jonathan Siegle, Founder and Managing Member at E4. “By combining on-site solar with battery storage, they are protected against rising rates while creating new value through grid services. We are thrilled to have partnered with Phil and Roopali to see this complex project through to completion.”

About Buddy Bear Car Wash

Buddy Bear Car Wash is a premier provider of professional car wash services across the Chicagoland area. Family-owned and operated, Buddy Bear is dedicated to providing high-quality, eco-friendly washes with a focus on speed, value, and community involvement.

About E4

E4 is an energy and sustainability consulting firm based in the Chicago area. E4 helps organizations navigate the transition to clean energy through strategic community solar enrollments, on-site solar development, and energy storage solutions.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $45 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com

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