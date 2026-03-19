Golden State Film Festival Outlines Weeklong Program at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

Golden State Film Festival Hosts Filmmakers at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, CA

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golden State Film Festival 2026 took place on Friday, February 27th, and ran through Friday, March 6th at the world-famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. “We provided filmmakers with the opportunity to showcase their original independent films at a prestigious venue”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. The festival ran for seven days and nights on two theatre screens at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. “This was our ninth edition of Golden State Film Festival, screening Filmmakers from around the World”, added Jon Gursha.

The festival featured a pre-festival kick-off party as well as a closing night awards party. Peter Greene, Festival Programmer, and Jon Gursha presented filmmakers with over one hundred film and screenplay awards this year. “It was very exciting to be at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, and we had a diverse selection of films for the audience”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. Please see the official festival website for the complete festival program at www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com.

Some of the highlighted films from Golden State film Festival 2026 are:

1000 O (directed by Barbara Peikert)

A DISASTER DIARY: LEARN. PRAY. PREPARE! (directed by Pamela Conley Ulich)

AI JESUS (directed by Ashley Billington)

ANOTHER SATURDAY (directed by J.A. DellaRipa)

BACK TA LIFE.THOUGHT CHA KNEW! (directed by Maurice Smith)

BEYOND THE RUSH (directed by Robert Sayegh)

BLOODWORK (directed by Stephen Harold Nelson)

CAIN (directed by Cordero Sinclair, Timothy Jack)

CALL ME (directed by Eugene Khazin)

GO LIVE (directed by Michael J. Gonzales)

I AM AN ALIEN (directed by Ramzi Abed)

IDA ROLF - MOTHER OF FASCIA (directed by Ales Urbanczik)

IMPACTED (directed by John Myrick)

LA JESUS (directed by Richard Boddington)

LET IT RIDE, MOLLY GUNNER (directed by Robert Mollohan)

LIPSTICK GRUNGE (directed by Frank J. Dion)

MY ASIAN CAM GIRL (directed by Matthew Rusling)

NO SOUND BUT THE SEA (directed by Hugh Foster)

NOWHERE FAST (directed by Shaheer Naqvi)

ODDS (directed by Pedro Vivas)

OFF-OFF-OFF-OFF BROADWAY (directed by Tom Anastasi)

OSKAR (directed by Ariel Orama López)

OUT OF STATE- A GOTHIC ROMANCE (directed by Victoria Bugbee)

POOL LADIES WITH NETS, THE ATTACK OF THE ASIAN NEEDLE ANTS (directed by Darla Rae)

STOP LIGHT MOON (directed by Robert Edgar)

THE CAGE WE CHOOSE (directed by Rafael Paiva)

THE LAST BROWN BERET (directed by Del Zamora)

THE MAN FROM JALISCO PART 6 (directed by Ryan Brandt)

TIMINGS (directed by Jeffrey Moore)

UNFURLED (directed by Gail Willumsen)

VIOLET (directed by Derek Yang)

VISCOUNTESS AND MAIDSERVANT (Episodes 1-4) (directed by Greg Lastrapes)

WATERGATE SECRETS AND BETRAYALS (directed by George J. Bugatti, Marc Wishengrad)

WITHOUT A DOUBT "GOD IS ALWAYS THERE" (directed by Mike T Tremblay)

The Golden State Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene for independent filmmakers. The festival accepts submissions from American and International filmmakers via Film Freeway. Golden State Film Festival is an annual film festival. Golden State Film Festival 2026 held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website, GoldenStateFilmFestival.com. Golden State Film Festival is a registered trademark of the Golden State Film Festival®, a registered trademark. For more information, please visit GoldenStateFilmFestival.com

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