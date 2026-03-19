Postland LLC Launches Parcel Consolidation Services for Businesses Operating Between the U.S. and Europe

Memphis-based logistics company enters the market with an integrated platform designed to simplify cross-border shipping for small and mid-size businesses

We built Postland to solve a real problem for businesses that ship internationally but don't have the infrastructure of a large enterprise” — Teresa Gallego

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postland LLC , a newly launched freight and logistics company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, announces the availability of its parcel consolidation services for businesses shipping between the United States and Europe. The company officially began operations in March 2026, bringing a streamlined, technology-driven approach to international freight management.Parcel consolidation allows businesses to combine multiple smaller shipments into a single freight unit, significantly reducing per-unit shipping costs and customs processing complexity. For companies that regularly ship goods across the Atlantic, the service offers a practical alternative to paying full rates on individual parcels. Postland LLC's consolidation offering is part of a broader service portfolio that includes LTL and FTL transportation, Express delivery, customs brokerage, fulfillment, cross-docking, transloading, and warehousing - all managed through a single platform with real-time shipment tracking and transparent pricing.The company's platform is designed to give business clients full visibility over their supply chain without the overhead of managing multiple vendors. From booking to delivery, each shipment is tracked in real time, and clients have access to dedicated support throughout the process."We built Postland to solve a real problem for businesses that ship internationally but don't have the infrastructure of a large enterprise," said Teresa Gallego, CEO of Postland LLC. "Parcel consolidation is often overlooked by smaller shippers, but it's one of the most effective ways to cut costs on transatlantic freight. We want to make that accessible from day one."The Memphis location positions Postland LLC at one of the most strategically significant logistics hubs in North America, with direct access to major air, rail, and highway corridors that connect to ports handling U.S.-Europe trade lanes.Postland LLC is currently accepting new clients across its full range of services. Businesses interested in parcel consolidation or other logistics solutions can learn more and request a quote at postlend.com.About Postland LLCPostland LLC is a Memphis, Tennessee-based freight and logistics company founded in 2026, located at 3340 Players Club Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38125. The company offers parcel consolidation, customs brokerage, fulfillment, LTL/FTL/Express transportation, cross-docking, and warehousing services for businesses operating between the United States and Europe. Postland's platform provides transparent pricing and real-time shipment tracking through a single point of contact.

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