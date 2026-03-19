OpenVet Launches the World's First Veterinary AI Skills Library for OpenClaw

Adam Sager, Founder and CEO, OpenVet OpenVet is the AI hospital for every animal on earth.

VetClaw by OpenVet introduces species aware, safety-first clinical workflows designed to help advance the future of veterinary AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenVet this week released VetClaw, an open-source library of 51 AI skills built specifically for veterinary medicine. It is the first veterinary skills library for OpenClaw, the open-source AI agent framework that has become the fastest-growing infrastructure project in the AI ecosystem. Until today, there were zero veterinary-specific skills available on the platform despite hundreds already existing for human medicine.

VetClaw covers clinical reasoning, pharmacology, species-specific medicine, literature and evidence, patient safety and veterinary database access. The library also includes reference SDK clients for the openFDA Animal and Veterinary adverse event database, a browser-based Species Safety Checker demo, and a documented case protocol for personalized veterinary cancer immunotherapy.

The release comes days after one of the most widely covered stories in veterinary AI to date. Last week, Australian tech entrepreneur Paul Conyngham used AI tools to design a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine for his rescue dog Rosie, who had been diagnosed with aggressive mast cell cancer. Working with researchers at the University of New South Wales, Conyngham sequenced Rosie's tumor DNA, used AlphaFold to model protein structures, and identified neoantigens that became the basis for a custom mRNA vaccine. The tumor shrank 75%. Researchers called it the first personalized cancer vaccine ever designed for a dog.

VetClaw includes a detailed skill covering the neoantigen vaccine design pipeline adapted for veterinary patients, walking through each step from tumor sequencing and canine DLA typing through neoantigen prediction and mRNA construct design. It is the most comprehensive open-source guide currently available for veterinary personalized oncology.

But the library's value goes well beyond oncology. Every skill follows a species-first, safety-first design. Drug skills require species identification before returning any result. Safety skills flag known lethal cross-species variance: acetaminophen is routine in dogs but fatal in cats. Permethrin flea products safe for dogs can kill cats in the same household. Ivermectin is safe in most dogs but neurotoxic in herding breeds carrying the MDR1 mutation. Diagnostic skills adjust differential rankings based on species and breed. The library draws on established veterinary reference materials, FDA and other government databases, and published research in animal medicine.

"Veterinary AI cannot be built by taking human medical AI and swapping in animal names," said Adam Sager, CEO and co-founder of OpenVet. "The biology is different. The drug safety profiles are different. The evidence base is structured differently. Before today, none of that was represented in the tools developers are actually building with. VetClaw changes that."

Andrew Heller, DVM, co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of OpenVet, said: "What the Rosie case showed is that AI-assisted veterinary medicine is real and it works. What it also showed is that every step of that pipeline still requires veterinary expertise. VetClaw was designed to encode that expertise into AI systems so they support the profession rather than bypass it."

OpenClaw is an open-source AI agent framework that uses modular skills to teach AI systems how to perform specific tasks. It has been adopted by major technology companies and is used by hundreds of thousands of developers. VetClaw gives any OpenClaw-compatible agent the ability to reason about veterinary medicine with species awareness, safety constraints and clinical structure that generic AI systems lack.

VetClaw is one part of OpenVet's broader work. The open-source library makes veterinary AI reasoning patterns publicly available. OpenVet's full platform at openvet.ai provides the clinical-grade environment built on that foundation, with cited evidence, specialist-level decision support and species-specific safety infrastructure for practicing veterinarians.

The release extends the principles established in OpenVet's Veterinary AI Safety Charter (openvet.ai/trust-and-safety), published in January 2026 as the first public framework for responsible AI design in veterinary medicine.

VetClaw is available now at github.com/OpenVet-Projects/VetClaw.

About OpenVet

OpenVet is the AI hospital for every animal on earth. The company builds clinical intelligence infrastructure for veterinary medicine, giving veterinarians access to cited, species-aware decision support at the point of care. VetClaw is OpenVet's open-source veterinary AI skills library, freely available to researchers, developers and the veterinary profession. The full OpenVet platform is at www.openvet.ai.

Media Contact press@openvet.ai

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