Super Lawyers® Selects 3 Attorneys from The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl for 2026

Super Lawyers® 2026 list includes William Beveridge, Jr., Jonathan A. Cusson and Molly Inglis

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baltimore-based injury law firm The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is proud to announce that three of the firm’s attorneys have been selected for Super Lawyers2026. This includes partner William Beveridge, Jr. and attorneys Jonathan A. Cusson and Molly Inglis.Founded in 1991, Super Lawyersis a national attorney rating service. It was designed to help people find attorneys in a variety of practice areas.Super Lawyersuses a rigorous evaluation process to select attorneys each year in each state. Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators to rate their professional achievements and peer recognition. Just five percent of the attorneys in each state are recognized by Super Lawyerseach year. William Beveridge, Jr., has been selected for inclusion in Super Lawyersevery year since 2016. In 2026, he was selected in the following categories: Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff issues; Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff, Civil Litigation: Plaintiff and Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff. Jonathan A. Cusson has also been named to the Super Lawyerslist for 2026. He has been selected for inclusion since 2016. He was also selected to Super LawyersRising Stars from 2010 to 2015.Cusson was selected for Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff and Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff.Attorney Molly Inglis has been selected to the Super LawyersRising Stars list for 2026. She has been selected for this list each year since 2021. The Rising Stars designation is awarded to no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state who are either under 40 years old or have been practicing for 10 years or less.Inglis focuses on medical malpractice cases. She was selected for Super Lawyersin the category Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff legal issues.The attorneys at The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl have been dedicated to achieving justice for individuals harmed by negligence for more than 30 years. The firm represents clients in Maryland and Virginia in cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice, asbestos exposure, and other forms of negligence.With a track record that includes billions recovered in verdicts and settlements, the firm remains committed to delivering results for those facing serious legal challenges.The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl offers free, no-obligation consultations. Clients pay no attorney’s fees or expenses unless and until a recovery is obtained on their behalf. The firm’s Baltimore office is located at 36 South Charles Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21201 and can be reached at 410-244-7005.

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