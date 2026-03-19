partnrUP Named Easiest Influencer Marketing Platform to Use in G2 Spring 2026 Reports Across SMB and Enterprise

AI-powered creator platform earns 17th consecutive quarter as a High Performer, recognized for usability, performance, and ease of execution.

Our focus is on using AI to simplify execution and help teams drive measurable results from creator marketing.” — Jessica Thorpe, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- partnrUP , an AI-powered influencer marketing platform, has been recognized in G2’s Spring 2026 Reports for usability, customer satisfaction, and ease of doing business across both SMB and Enterprise segments.Following its Winter recognition for Best Support and Easiest Admin, partnrUP is now ranked as Easiest to Use for Small Business, Best Meets Requirements for both Enterprise and Small Business, and Easiest to Do Business With across both segments. This marks 17 consecutive quarters as a G2 High Performer, based entirely on verified customer reviews.Key Highlights from G2 Spring 2026 Report: Influencer Marketing Platforms * Recognized as Easiest Influencer Marketing Platform to Use (SMB)* Awarded Best Meets Requirements for both Enterprise and SMB brands* Named Easiest to Do Business With across all segments* Achieved 17 consecutive quarters as a G2 High Performer* Validated by customers for usability, performance, and speed of executionA Shift Toward Simpler, More Performant Influencer MarketingAs brands continue to scale influencer marketing and UGC programs, the pressure to reduce operational complexity is increasing. Many teams are still managing fragmented workflows, manually sourcing creators , and struggling to clearly measure influencer marketing ROI.partnrUP was built to address these challenges directly. By applying AI across the campaign lifecycle, the platform reduces manual work, accelerates execution, and gives teams clearer visibility into what is actually driving performance.“Brands are looking for platforms that don’t just check the boxes for discovery and workflow features. What matters now are the platforms that improve it,” said Jessica Thorpe, CEO of partnrUP.What’s Driving Customer RecognitionThe Spring 2026 results reflect a broader shift in the market from support-heavy tools to platforms that are intuitive by design. Customers are no longer looking for software that requires ongoing assistance; they expect systems that work efficiently from the start.partnrUP brings together creator discovery, campaign execution, and advanced analytics into a single platform, allowing teams to manage influencer programs without relying on disconnected tools or manual processes. This integrated approach makes it easier to launch campaigns quickly, manage content efficiently, and scale what performs.Why Enterprise Brands Choose partnrUP Creator PlatformEnterprise organizations require flexibility, scalability, and control across large and often distributed teams. partnrUP’s recognition for Best Meets Requirements in the Enterprise segment reflects its ability to support high volume UGC programs with nano and micro influencers and high-touch Influencer programs with Macro and Celebrity influencers without introducing additional complexity.The platform enables enterprise teams to standardize workflows across regions, manage approvals and content rights in a centralized system, and connect creator activity to measurable business outcomes. This allows organizations to scale influencer marketing as a consistent and accountable channel.Why SMB Teams Choose partnrUPFor smaller teams, affordable plans and simplicity are critical. partnrUP’s recognition as both Easiest to Use and Best Meets Requirements in the SMB segment highlights its ability to deliver powerful capabilities without requiring lengthy contracts or additional resources.Brands and agencies are able to launch campaigns quickly, have contracted creators ready to activate without manual effort, and tools to manage communication and payment in one place. This makes it possible to scale influencer programs without increasing operational overhead.17 Consecutive Quarters of High PerformanceMaintaining High Performer status for 17 consecutive quarters reflects consistent customer satisfaction in a category that continues to evolve quickly. As influencer marketing becomes more performance-driven, platforms are increasingly evaluated on their ability to deliver efficiency, usability, and measurable results.partnrUP’s continued recognition signals a platform that is evolving alongside its customers while maintaining a clear focus on reducing friction and improving outcomes.About partnrUPpartnrUP is an AI-powered influencer marketing platform that helps brands discover creators, manage content, and drive measurable results from creator partnerships. The platform enables marketers to scale campaigns, streamline workflows, and turn creator content into a repeatable growth channel across social and commerce environments. It recently acquired Novel to help bring shoppable video to DTC, Shopify Storefronts, and the Shop App Discovery Feed.

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