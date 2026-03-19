Patriot Select Completes Profitable Inaugural Year; Reinvests Gains for Florida Market Stability

ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company today announced its financial results for the 2025 calendar year, demonstrating

growth and stability since its launch in June 2025.

After raising $30 million in fresh capital to launch the insurer, the company reported a 2025 statutory net underwriting gain of $2.0 million, underscoring a lean, effective operational model and disciplined risk management. Patriot also assumed nearly 26,000 customers from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation during 2025, mitigating taxpayer assessment risk and providing a private market choice for these homeowners. The company has added over 1,600 open- market policies through early March 2026.

Patriot’s total statutory surplus increased from $29.5 million at launch to $31.3 million at year-end, and its Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio was over 14 times required levels. Reinsurance coverage in 2025 protected the company against both extreme hurricane events and multiple storm occurrences. In addition, all 2025 profits have been reinvested into the surplus to support existing policyholders and fund the company’s plan for measured, disciplined growth in 2026.

“Achieving profitability in our first year highlights the financial expertise of our team and our commitment to disciplined underwriting,” said Marcia Lamb, CFO of Patriot Select. “It validates our approach and reinforces our ability to deliver the capital strength and long-term rate predictability Florida homeowners deserve.”

Building on this strong foundation, Patriot Select is pleased to announce lower rates coming soon for most policyholders. This decision is driven by the company’s solid initial performance and a low frequency of claims on its open-market book, allowing the company to pass savings back to customers. Patriot Select remains committed to its mission of providing long-term value and stability in the Florida market.

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About Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company is a Florida-based insurer dedicated to providing property and casualty insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of homeowners across the Sunshine State. Led by a team of seasoned industry professionals and guided by principles of integrity, service, and reliability, Patriot Select leverages advanced technology, local partnerships, and disciplined financial management to deliver stability and security. Committed to strengthening Florida’s resilience, Patriot Select works to protect what matters most to its communities while supporting the state’s continued growth. For more information about Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company, visit https://patriotselect.com/.

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