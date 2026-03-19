Wake United Surf + Wake Series Sets 2026 Schedule, Returns With Four Stops Across Florida and Georgia

Two-Time Nautique Dealer Event of the Year Series Opens Season With Nautique WWA Florida State Championships and Masters LCQ

From first-time competitors to seasoned athletes, this series creates an environment where riders can grow, feel supported and truly enjoy competing.” — Jeff Husby, president and CEO of Wake United

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wake United announced the official schedule for the 2026 Wake United Surf + Wake Series , a four-stop grassroots wakesurf and wakeboard competition series returning to Florida and Georgia this spring and summer.A two-time Nautique Dealer Event of the Year award winner, the Wake United Surf + Wake Series continues its focus on community-building and athlete development, providing a welcoming entry point for first-time competitors while supporting progression for experienced riders.The 2026 season opens April 18-19 at Champions Lake in Auburndale, Florida, with the Nautique WWA Florida State Championships and Masters Wakeboard Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). The opening stop will feature elite-level competition as top professional wakeboarders compete for a chance to earn a coveted spot at the 2026 Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament, alongside amateur athletes across multiple divisions battling for the Florida State championship title.“The Wake United Surf + Wake Series is built around confidence, connection and progression,” said Jeff Husby, president and CEO of Wake United. “From first-time competitors to seasoned athletes, this series creates an environment where riders can grow, feel supported and truly enjoy competing. Being recognized twice by Nautique as Dealer Event of the Year reflects the strength of our community and partners.”2026 Wake United Surf + Wake Series ScheduleStop 1: April 18-19 – Auburndale, Fla. (Champions Lake) with Nautique WWA Florida State Championships + Masters Wakeboard LCQStop 2: May 2-3 – Eatonton, Ga. (Lake Sinclair) with Sinclair SmackdownStop 3: May 30-31 – Groveland, Fla. (Lake David Park) with Thigh High Surf + WakeStop 4: Aug. 8-9 – Acworth, Ga. (Lake Acworth) with Battle By The BeachSeries Co-Founder Brandon Lee said the Wake United Surf + Wake Series continues to serve as a stepping stone for riders entering competitive wake sports or working toward higher levels of competition.“This series is designed to meet riders where they are,” Lee said. “Whether it’s someone competing for the first time or an athlete sharpening their skills for regional and national events, Wake United provides a consistent, high-quality competitive experience that helps riders progress.”Open to all skill levels, the Wake United Surf + Wake Series emphasizes grassroots growth and accessibility. Each event features divisions for a wide range of ages and abilities, creating an inclusive atmosphere for riders and families.In addition to grassroots divisions, each stop includes Open divisions with a cash purse, awarding $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place in both wakeboard and wakesurf Open categories.“Grassroots events are the foundation of our sport,” said Series Co-Founder Danny Harf, a four-time X Games wakeboard champion. “This series gives riders a place to build confidence, learn how to compete and be part of a supportive community. We’ve seen so many athletes take their first competitive steps here and grow into higher-level competition.”Registration for all four stops is now open at https://series.wakeunited.com/stops SERIES SUPPORTNautique Boats returns as the official towboat of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series. Initial series sponsors and supporting partners include: Wake United, Regal & Nautique of Orlando, WaterSports Central, Nautique, PCM Marine Engines, Roswell Marine, Boatmate Trailers, Next Level Audio & Marine, Ronix, Hyperlite, Wake Responsibly, Drive Dry., Wake Well, The World Wake Association, Connelly, SewLong, Lake Lovers Club, Georgia Wake Lessons, Touch of the North Events and Action Event Group.ABOUT WAKE UNITEDWake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively supports grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/

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