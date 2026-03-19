Knecht Cup Regatta to Honor Mark Valenti with Men’s Frosh/Novice Four Trophy

The 27th Knecht Cup Regatta is set for Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2026 on the Cooper River in Cherry Hill, NJ. Next month's Knecht Cup Regatta will honor Mark Valenti by naming the Men’s Frosh/Novice Four trophy for the longtime coach. The Knecht Cup Regatta is named in honor of William Joseph “Bill” Knecht (1930–1992), a legendary figure in American rowing whose impact on the sport spanned both competitive and administrative arenas.

Veteran coach, mentor and regatta leader has devoted more than 60 years to Philadelphia rowing.

Mark Valenti represents the very best of the rowing community. He has introduced countless young athletes to the sport, helped programs grow, supported regattas in every imaginable way...” — Laura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director of the Knecht Cup Regatta

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 27th Knecht Cup Regatta , set for Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 on the Cooper River, will honor longtime coach, mentor and rowing advocate Mark Valenti by naming the Men’s Frosh/Novice Four trophy in his honor.The recognition is part of the Knecht Cup Regatta Honorees Series , which celebrates athletes, coaches, officials and advocates whose lasting contributions have helped shape rowing locally, nationally and internationally.Valenti’s connection to the sport began in the spring of 1962, when he took up rowing as a 14-year-old freshman at La Salle College High School, where Olympic gold medalist Bill Knecht had rowed roughly two decades earlier. His first days on the Schuylkill River under legendary Philadelphia coaches Chuck Colgan and George Hines marked the start of what would become a six-decade commitment to rowing.While he modestly describes his own competitive career as limited, Valenti went on to make his greatest impact as a coach, organizer, official and mentor.Over more than 40 years, he has coached scholastic, collegiate, masters and club programs, including significant stints at La Salle College High School, La Salle University, St. Joseph’s Prep, and Mount St. Joseph Academy. He also has helped support and advise newer girls’ rowing programs at schools including Gwynedd Mercy Academy, Villa Joseph Marie Academy, Sacred Heart Academy and Villa Maria Academy.In addition to coaching, Valenti has long been a key figure in regatta operations on both the Schuylkill River and the Cooper River. A former USRowing licensed judge/referee, he has volunteered at events ranging from junior and scholastic regattas to national championship and Olympic trials competitions.His work behind the scenes -- from officiating to coordinating launches and helping manage race-day logistics -- has made him one of the most trusted and recognizable figures in the Philadelphia rowing community.“The pure joy of seeing young people on the water, and seeing them embrace excruciatingly hard work, is what has always kept me involved,” Valenti said. “What makes rowing special is that it’s all about the team. You stop being one individual and become one of eight, one of four, one of five.”Valenti also shares a deep historic connection to the Cooper River and to the legacy of Bill Knecht. While coaching at La Salle University in the late 1980s, he helped organize one of the earliest collegiate rowing events on the Cooper River at Knecht’s encouragement, an effort that helped lay the groundwork for what would later evolve into the Knecht-designed Cooper River race course as well as the future Knecht Cup Regatta.“Mark Valenti represents the very best of the rowing community,” said Laura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director of the Knecht Cup and daughter of Bill Knecht and Ana Tamas Knecht. “He has introduced countless young athletes to the sport, helped programs grow, supported regattas in every imaginable way and carried forward the same spirit of service and dedication that meant so much to my father. This is a fitting and well-deserved honor.”Valenti said he was touched to learn that a Knecht Cup trophy would bear his name.“I was very pleased and very honored,” he said. “I’ve always tried to help however I could, whether that meant coaching, driving launches, serving as dockmaster or doing whatever was needed. To be recognized in this way by the Knecht Cup means a great deal.”The Men’s Frosh/Novice Four is an especially appropriate event for the tribute, reflecting Valenti’s lifelong commitment to introducing young athletes to the sport and helping them build confidence, discipline and teamwork from the outset.“In high school rowing, almost everyone starts from ground zero,” Valenti said. “They all begin equal. Then little by little, you see the teamwork develop, the confidence grow and the love of the sport take hold.”Now based in Abington, Pennsylvania, Valenti remains an admired figure in the rowing world -- not only for his decades of coaching and service, but also for the generations of athletes and fellow coaches whose lives he has influenced along the way.As crews line up on the Cooper River this April, those competing for the Mark Valenti Trophy in the Men’s Frosh/Novice Four will be racing in honor of a man whose legacy has been built through steady leadership, quiet commitment and a lifelong devotion to rowing.About the Knecht Cup Regatta: The Knecht Cup Regatta was founded by legendary Villanova University rowing coach Jack Sinclair and named in honor of William J. “Bill” Knecht, Olympic gold medalist and tireless advocate for rowing in the United States. Held annually on the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey, the regatta has grown into one of the country’s largest collegiate rowing competitions, welcoming programs from across the nation. Additional information is available at knechtcupregatta.com

CBS News Philadelphia feature on the 2025 Knecht Cup Regatta.

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