Katia Designs Announces Flagship Store Opening at Town Center at Boca Raton

Entrepreneur Katia Rudnick debuts her empowering jewelry collection in an elevated retail experience

Opening our flagship store at Town Center Boca Raton marks a significant step in our retail expansion” — Katia Rudnick, CEO and Founder of Katia Designs

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katia Designs , a Boca Raton–based jewelry brand known for its empowering designs and patented magnetic clasp system, will open its new flagship store at Town Center at Boca Raton on April 1, 2026. A Grand Opening celebration will follow on May 2, just ahead of the Mother’s Day shopping season.Founded by designer and entrepreneur Katia Rudnick , Katia Designs has developed a devoted following for jewelry that blends intentional design with wearable elegance. The brand’s signature pieces feature engraved mantras and symbolic elements that encourage confidence, resilience, and personal expression.Rudnick founded the company after discovering a passion for jewelry design during a yoga class, where she was inspired by a bold bracelet worn by the women next to her mat. That moment sparked a creative journey, leading her to learn jewelry making and begin designing pieces with deeper meaning. What started as an experiment in a small studio eventually grew into Katia Designs.The company’s philosophy is reflected in its tagline: “It’s not just jewelry, it’s a feeling.” Many of the company’s designs incorporate mantras and symbols that remind wearers of their personal power and resilience. Customers frequently describe the pieces as meaningful daily reminders during important moments in their lives, from career milestones to personal challenges.“Katia Designs was created to help women feel confident, connected, and joyful,” said Katia Rudnick. “The opening of our flagship at Town Center at Boca Raton marks a significant step in our retail expansion, allowing us to translate our brand ethos into a physical environment where customers can engage with the meaning behind each piece.”Katia Designs will be located on the south side, near Nordstom, of Simon Property Group's Town Center of Boca Raton, Florida. The grand opening event will feature celebrity and influencer appearances, a meet and greet with founder Katia Rudnick and special raffles.The opening marks the brand’s first major retail expansion in South Florida and reflects the growing popularity of Katia Designs among customers seeking jewelry that blends symbolism, craftsmanship, and modern styling.For more information or to explore the collection, visit www.katiadesigns.com

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