Milwaukee Auto Recycler Featured in Women in Motion Series for AI Innovation

Natasha Broxton, CEO of Select Auto Parts & Sales and Founder of Alitura Group, featured in Automotive in Black's Women in Motion series for Women's History Month 20256. Cover image of the free “Top 10 Black Automotive Pioneers” digital guide created by Automotive in Black, highlighting Black innovators whose contributions shaped the automotive industry. Alitura Group, an AI modernization consulting firm founded by Natasha Broxton, is bringing operator-built intelligence to automotive recycling facilities nationwide. Natasha Broxton inspecting inventory at Select Auto Parts & Sales, Milwaukee's only fully indoor 125,000 square foot automotive recycling facility.

Natasha Broxton of Select Auto Parts is recognized for pioneering AI integration in recycling — and scaling it nationwide through Alitura Group.

I didn't set out to be an AI pioneer. I set out to solve real problems in my facility. When you build something that works, you have a responsibility to bring it forward.” — Natasha Broxton, CEO, Select Auto Parts & Sales

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milwaukee Auto Recycler Named Among Women Reshaping the Auto Industry, Now Bringing AI-Powered Modernization to Operators Nationwide Automotive in Black 's Women in Motion Series Features Select Auto Parts CEO Natasha Broxton for Pioneering AI Integration in Automotive Recycling — the Same System She's Now Scaling Through Alitura Group MILWAUKEE, WI — In recognition of Women's History Month, Automotive in Black (AIB) has selected Natasha Broxton, CEO and founder of Select Auto Parts & Sales , as one of twelve featured women in its 2025 Women in Motion series — spotlighting Black women who are not just working in the automotive industry, but actively transforming it.Broxton was recognized for her work integrating artificial intelligence into automotive recycling operations — a field that has been slow to modernize. Over more than 14 years operating Select Auto Parts, a 125,000 square foot indoor recycling facility in Milwaukee, she built and deployed custom AI systems that now power junk car quoting, inventory optimization, and Voice AI-driven customer acquisition. Those systems have also helped the company secure more than $40,000 in grant funding."I didn't set out to be an AI pioneer. I set out to solve real problems in my facility," says Broxton. "But when you build something that works — and you realize thousands of other operators are still stuck — you have a responsibility to bring it forward."That responsibility gave rise to Alitura Group, an AI modernization consulting firm Broxton founded to bring the same operational intelligence she built inside Select Auto Parts to automotive recycling facilities across the country. With an estimated 9,000+ independently operated auto recycling facilities in the U.S. — and the majority still running on legacy systems — Alitura Group is targeting one of the last underserved verticals in the automotive supply chain."Select Auto Parts is our proof of concept," says Broxton. "We didn't build a theory. We built a working system inside a real facility, tested it under real conditions, and got real results. That's what Alitura Group brings to the table — not consulting from the outside, but operator intelligence from the inside."Automotive in Black's Women in Motion series runs throughout March 2025, featuring a new honoree each week across social media, video content, and the Women in Motion: The Complete Collection — a digital resource spotlighting the careers, contributions, and leadership of Black women in automotive.Broxton also serves as a monthly columnist for AR Magazine and is an active voice in conversations about technology adoption, workforce development, and representation in automotive recycling.About Automotive in Black (AIB)Automotive in Black is a media and community platform dedicated to amplifying the stories, achievements, and leadership of Black professionals across the automotive industry. Through content, campaigns, and educational initiatives, AIB is building a more visible and inclusive automotive future.About Select Auto Parts & SalesSelect Auto Parts & Sales is Milwaukee's only fully indoor automotive recycling facility, operating 125,000 square feet for more than 14 years. The company is recognized for its innovative use of AI-driven systems for pricing, inventory management, and customer acquisition.About Alitura GroupAlitura Group is an AI modernization consulting firm founded by Natasha Broxton to serve automotive recycling operators nationwide. Drawing on over a decade of live operational experience, Alitura Group helps facilities implement practical, results-driven AI systems across quoting, inventory, customer acquisition, and grant strategy.

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