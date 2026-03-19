Gene Altman’s New Collection ‘The Road Home and Other Stories’ Explores the Depths of the Human Heart

Psychiatrist-Turned-Author Unveils Gripping Short Fiction Packed with Emotion, Insight, and Vivid Imagery

NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘The Road Home and Other Stories,’ the latest release from respected author and retired psychiatrist Gene Altman, offers readers a profound exploration of the human psyche and heart. This 266-page collection of literary short fiction features protagonists who draw on unexpected inner resources to overcome adversity and discover meaning and purpose in their lives. The stories draw on Altman’s extensive career in psychiatry to deliver compelling tales of self-discovery. Spanning widely diverse settings, these narratives are rich in vivid imagery, psychological depth, and wry humor.Retired from his clinical psychiatry practice in Hawaii, where he worked for four decades, Altman continues to channel his passion for understanding the enigma of human life into his writing. Altman writes with an engaging, literary style and a keen understanding of the human heart."My experiences helping people uncover meaning and purpose in their lives inspired all these stories," Altman shared. "They highlight themes of alienation, friendship, and love. I hope readers will recognize in the ebb and flow of these narratives their own deepest feelings."Following his well-received 2015 release, “Cityscapes: Intimate Strangers,” which showcased both his prose and photography, “The Road Home and Other Stories” has been described as both deeply insightful and emotionally enriching.“The Road Home and Other Stories” (ISBN: 9781968485917 / 9781968485900) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, the paperback retails for $15.99, and the eBook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:- A chance encounter catapults an unlikely young mother into the whirlwind life of a fashion model and onto the pages of Vogue Magazine.- An elderly Jewish widower’s faith in life is restored through a remarkable friendship with his 5-year-old grandson.- A mentally ill young man fights to resist a voice commanding him to kill his abusive stepfather.About the Author:A graduate of Harvard College and Stanford Medical School, Gene Altman practiced clinical psychiatry in Hawaii for forty years. In this collection, he has written stories that draw on his career of helping people better understand themselves and their lives. In “Cityscapes: Intimate Strangers” (2015), Altman captured profound emotional moments through both photography and evocative prose.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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