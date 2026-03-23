GCE Global Limited Honoured as Best Legal and Accounting Network 2025

This recognition reaffirms our commitment to connecting professionals globally and delivering exceptional service to organisations expanding across borders” — Andrés Rojas, CEO of GCE Global Limited

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GCE Global Limited has been recognised in the Global 100 – 2026 Awards for its outstanding international network of accounting and legal professionals, earning the title of Best Legal and Accounting Network 2025.The award highlights the organisation’s continued growth, its strong international presence, and its commitment to delivering integrated global payroll, compliance, and workforce management solutions. Operating from its headquarters in London with representation in more than 125 cities worldwide, GCE Global Limited empowers companies and professional firms navigating complex cross-border expansion.As an interconnected international ecosystem, GCE Global Limited enables businesses to expand strategically while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency. Its global network is built on collaboration, local expertise, and a client‑centric model—elements that distinguish the organisation from traditional service providers. Through its multidisciplinary membership structure, firms gain access to global knowledge-sharing, cross-jurisdiction support, and collaborative opportunities that strengthen their competitive edge.“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to connecting professionals globally and delivering exceptional service to organisations expanding across borders,” said Andrés Rojas, CEO of GCE Global Limited. “Our network is built on partnership, collaboration, and the shared belief that global expansion doesn’t have to be complex.”Chair of the Board, Yenny Reyes, added, “Our vision has always been to establish a world-leading accounting and legal network. This award reflects the dedication of our members worldwide who uphold our values and deliver excellence every day.”About GCE Global LimitedGCE Global Limited is an international network of accounting, legal, tax, and consulting professionals headquartered in London. With a presence in over 125 cities, the organisation provides global payroll, compliance, strategic consulting, workforce management, and cross-border expansion solutions. Its mission is to connect professionals worldwide, fostering collaboration and empowering clients with reliable, locally grounded expertise supported by a global framework.ContactEmail: members@gce.globalPhone (USA): +1 754 354 3222Phone (UK): +44 203 835 5877Address: 7 Bell Yard, Holborn, London, WC2A 2JR, England

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