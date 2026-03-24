Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital Earns Center of Excellence Designation in Rehabilitation Services and Stroke Care

Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash Center of Excellence Designation in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care CIHQ Rehabilitation Services CIHQ Accreditation

Our hospitals have a vision of being the best medical rehab leader in their communities that they serve, and achieving this Center of Excellence designation supports that mission.” — Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash, Nobis-owned hospital, has been officially designated a Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services – Stroke Care by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ). This dual certification recognizes exemplary performance in the clinical management of patients requiring rehabilitation after a disabling disease or injury, as well as specialized rehabilitation and medical treatment for patients who have suffered a stroke. Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash successfully completed a comprehensive onsite survey to assess its adherence to evidence-based care standards established by leading healthcare experts and nationally recognized organizations. This thorough survey process involved an in-depth review of medical documentation, direct observation of patient care, interviews with the hospital's rehabilitation team and hospital leadership, and patient interviews at the rehabilitation hospital.

"We are delighted that Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash achieved these distinct designations as Centers of Excellence in both rehabilitation services and stroke care,” said Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “Our hospitals have a vision of being the best medical rehab leader in their communities that they serve, and achieving this Center of Excellence designation supports that mission.”

About Nobis

Nobis owns and operates free-standing inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the country. Nobis has opened 18 rehabilitation hospitals to date and has another nine under construction. In addition, Nobis partners with acute care hospitals to develop and manage high-performing inpatient rehabilitation programs, working closely with hospital leadership to oversee clinical operations, staffing, compliance, and program performance to improve patient outcomes and operational results.



About Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash

The Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash, a 40-bed hospital, opened in February 2024 at 2191 Parkview Drive, Blue Ash, OH 45242. The inspired hospital rehab team has provided comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life.

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