BASF Sales Director Sascha Vukojevic joins Dunia Innovations as VP Commercial

Dr. Sascha Vukojevic

Seasoned industrial leader to drive global adoption of AI-native materials discovery platform

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunia Innovations , a Berlin-based technology company developing an AI-driven platform for accelerated materials discovery, today announced that Dr. Sascha Vukojevic will join the company as Vice President Commercial on April 1, 2026.With more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of chemical research and industrial commercialization, Vukojevic brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and proven commercial leadership to one of Europe's most ambitious materials technology companies.Vukojevic joins Dunia from BASF , where he served as Director of Sales for Chemical Catalysts & Adsorbents EMEA. In that role, he led commercial strategy and sales across the chemical and energy industries, working with global customers to deploy catalytic solutions in refining, petrochemicals, and energy-transition applications.Prior to BASF, Vukojevic spent more than a decade at hte GmbH, a pioneer in high-throughput experimentation for catalysis and process development. There, he held senior business development roles and helped scale the company’s platform.He holds a PhD in catalysis from the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research.“Sascha is a passionate and accomplished senior global business leader who combines expertise in catalysis and materials research with a proven track record of commercial success.” said Dr. Alex Hammer, CEO and co-founder of Dunia Innovations. “He brings extensive international experience, strategic vision, and a strong network of industrial partners.”For Vukojevic, joining Dunia represents a continuation of a professional focus on technologies that transform how catalysts and materials are discovered and deployed.“I am convinced that AI will transform our industry, and I want to be at the forefront driving this transformation. High-throughput experimentation has already changed how advanced materials are developed today,” said Vukojevic. “By combining automated experimentation with machine learning and large-scale experimental data, Dunia has the potential to dramatically accelerate the discovery of new materials such as catalysts. I’m excited to help bring this technology to industrial partners.”With Vukojevic joining the leadership team, Dunia plans to deepen its ongoing engagements with industrial partners and expand the application of its discovery platform across catalytic processes, energy materials, and sustainable products manufacturing.About Dunia InnovationsDunia Innovations is a Berlin-based technology company developing AI-driven platforms for advanced materials discovery. By integrating machine learning with automated laboratory experimentation, Dunia accelerates the development of new materials, including catalysts, for industrial chemistry, energy systems, and decarbonization technologies. The company collaborates with industrial partners to translate scientific discoveries into scalable technologies that support the energy transition and sustainable chemical manufacturing.

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