Featured in Influential Women: Michelle Sider’s Impact as a Mosaic Artist Celebrating Light and Resilience

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Art, Psychology, and Storytelling to Inspire Healing, Connection, and ReflectionMichelle Sider is a Michigan-based artist, educator, psychologist, and published author. With over four decades of experience, she creates vivid glass mosaics, teaches, and co-founded Skywardjems LLC.Michelle Sider is a Michigan-based mixed media artist, educator, psychologist, and published author. With over four decades of experience, she is known for luminous, movement-rich glass mosaics and paintings.Her work explores light in its physical, emotional, and psychological dimensions, using glass, color, and texture to create surfaces that interact with it and seek brightness amid darkness. Her I Am Yemenite series draws on Jewish heritage and culture, contributing to a broader exploration of identity, radiance, and healing. Her co-authored book Never Long Enough examines grief and loss. As co-founder of Skywardjems LLC, she uses visual storytelling to foster connection and healing.Sider holds a BFA from the University of Michigan and a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Detroit Mercy. Her mosaics have appeared in national exhibitions, including MAI25, reflecting a lifelong exploration of light, color, and texture as expressions of spirituality, heritage, and healing.“For 40+ years, she fuses psychology and art, exploring light, color, and texture to inspire healing and heritage.”Learn More about Michelle Sider:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-sider or through her website, https://www.michellesider.com Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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