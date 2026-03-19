Education Through Music Unprecedented Momentum: Legislative Appointments, Statewide Advocacy & High-Profile Performances

ETM CEO Dr. Janice Weinman has been elected as the newest at-large member of the New York State Board of Regents. ETM expands its advocacy at the Albany Caucus Weekend, leading the "Building the Arts Education Workforce" workshop. ETM students return for the second year to perform the National Anthem at the legendary Inner Circle Show on March 28, 2026. As a precursor to the spring gala, ETM recently held an intimate "Meet the Honorees Night" at the offices of Rosenthal Capital Group. All of this momentum leads to the Education Through Music Gala on May 18, 2026.

ETM marks major growth with CEO Dr. Janice Weinman’s Regents appointment, Albany advocacy, & student performances ahead of the May 18 "Making Minds Sing!" Gala.

Between our work in Albany and the incredible achievements of our students on stage, ETM is proving that music is an essential pillar of a complete education,” — Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO, ETM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Through Music (ETM), the city’s leading nonprofit dedicated to providing music education as a core subject in under-resourced schools, announced a series of major milestones that underscore the organization's growing influence on the local and state educational landscape. From the appointment of its CEO to the New York State Board of Regents to students performing at the city’s most historic political events, ETM is demonstrating the critical link between arts education and student success.DR. JANICE WEINMAN ELECTED TO NEW YORK STATE BOARD OF REGENTSIn a landmark achievement for the organization, ETM CEO Dr. Janice Weinman has been elected as the newest at-large member of the New York State Board of Regents. Dr. Weinman brings decades of executive leadership and educational expertise to the governing body responsible for the general supervision of all educational activities in the state. Her appointment ensures that the mission of arts equity will have a powerful voice at the highest level of state decision making, strengthening educational institutions for millions of New York students.STRENGTHENING THE ARTS WORKFORCE IN ALBANYFurthering its advocacy reach, ETM recently played a pivotal role at the annual Caucus Weekend in Albany. The organization led a high-impact workshop titled "Building the Arts Education Workforce," focusing on creating sustainable career pathways for educators. Dr. Weinman was joined on the panel by Wesner Pierre (CEO, Partnership with Children) and Dr. Traci Lester (Board Co-Chair, NYCAIER). The session featured a special appearance by New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels, who affirmed his commitment to expanding opportunities for NYC students through supportive services and public/private partnerships.The event was made possible through the sponsorship and support of Assembly Members John Zaccaro and Yudelka Tapia, highlighting a unified front between ETM and state legislators to advance equity in the arts.STUDENTS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT THE 104TH INNER CIRCLE SHOWOn March 28, 2026, ETM students will return to the spotlight to perform the National Anthem at the legendary Inner Circle Show. This marks the second consecutive year that ETM students have been invited to participate in this storied New York City tradition which is a political roast of the Mayor that has been a city staple since 1923. Performing for an audience of the city’s most influential media and political figures, these students show confidence instilled by ETM’s programs.A NIGHT OF HONOR AND INDUSTRY LEADERSHIPAs a precursor to the spring gala , ETM recently held an intimate "Meet the Honorees Night" at the offices of Rosenthal Capital Group. The evening allowed this year’s distinguished honorees to relate their diverse expertise toward ETM’s mission:- Jim Roppo (Republic Records): As a leader of one of the world’s most successful record labels, Roppo emphasizes that the next generation of global superstars is currently sitting in NYC classrooms, waiting for the opportunity ETM provides.- Peter Rosenthal (Rosenthal Capital Group): A champion of business growth and philanthropy, Rosenthal’s support is rooted in the belief that music is the ultimate training ground for the leaders of tomorrow.- Deborah Romano (JLL): A titan in New York real estate, Romano brings a strategic vision of development and construction management to the ETM cause.SAVE THE DATE: THE 2026 "MAKING MINDS SING!" GALAAll of this momentum leads to the Education Through Music Gala on May 18, 2026, held at the iconic 583 Park Avenue. Hosted by Xavier “X” Jernigan, the "Voice of Spotify," the evening will feature a cocktail reception, student performances, and a paddle raise. The gala serves as the primary engine for funding ETM’s work in over 50 schools across New York City, ensuring that every child, regardless of zip code, has access to a high-quality music education as a core subject. For more information on the gala, sponsorships, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://etmonline.org/gala/ "We are witnessing a unique moment where the arts, policy, and industry are converging to support our students," said Dr. Janice Weinman. "Between our work in Albany and the incredible achievements of our students on stage, ETM is proving that music is an essential pillar of a complete education."ABOUT EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC (ETM)Founded in 1991, Education Through Music (ETM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality music education by making it a core subject in under-resourced schools. ETM partners with school principals to provide comprehensive music programs, integrated into the school day and delivered by qualified music teachers, that foster academic achievement, emotional resilience, and personal growth. By providing music education to thousands of underserved students across New York City who would otherwise go without, ETM is "making minds sing" and building the foundation for the next generation of leaders. For more information, visit www.ETMonline.org

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